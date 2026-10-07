The alleged murderer of former government minister Ann Widdecombe has been accused of attempting to break into Reform UK leader Nigel Farage’s home.

Appearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, Joshua Kerry, 28, began his trial for allegedly preparing acts of terrorism against Brexit boss Nigel Farage from May 2024 to July of this year.

Prosecutor Kashif Malik told the court that Mr Farage’s girlfriend, Laure Ferrari, returned to their home on April 20 of last year to find part of the doorframe hanging and a tool mark suggesting an “attempt was made to gain entry to the house”.

A bottle of lighter fluid was also found near the door, the Times of London reported.

The prosecution also alleged that data from Kerry’s car tracked the vehicle travelling from his home in Rotherham to Mr Farage’s street on the same day, where it remained for several hours before returning home.

Kerry has been accused of collecting information on more than 100 prominent political figures in Britain, including Mr Farage.

The 28-year-old Yorkshireman is facing a separate trial over the murder of Ann Widdecombe, who was beaten to death at the age of 78 in her countryside home in Devon in July.

Kerry is accused of having driven from his home in Rotherham some 270 miles to Devon to bludgeon then former Conservative MP and Reform UK party spokeswoman to death with a hammer.

The case has raised concerns about the security of Mr Farage and other British political figures. Earlier this year, Mr Farage faced accusations of impropriety over a £5m gift he received in 2024 from billionaire donor Christopher Harborne to pay for a private security detail.

Although the Brexiteer was not a Member of Parliament at the time of the donation, having announced his intention to retire from public life after the campaign to leave the European Union achieved its aim, opponents in the Conservative and Labour parties claimed that his failure to report the donation had represented a breach of parliamentary ethics.

Mr Farage sensationally resigned from Parliament to run in a special by-election, allowing his constituents in Clacton to cast judgement on the matter. He was re-elected in August with over 63 per cent of the vote.