Practicing a religion or having spiritual beliefs may result in a better quality of life in old age, a recently published study found.

Both things play an important role in the lives of many elderly people, according to the study published Thursday in PLOS Aging and Health. Researchers had conducted a systematic review and meta-analysis to examine the issue.

“A total of 21 studies were included in the meta-analysis. The findings demonstrated a significant moderate positive association between religiosity/spirituality and quality of life. Stronger associations were observed in Asian and African populations compared with Europe and America,” the website read:

Spirituality showed the highest association with quality of life, followed by religiosity and religious/spiritual coping. Significant positive relationships were also found for both overall quality of life and life satisfaction outcomes. These findings suggest that religiosity and spirituality may play an important role in promoting well-being and healthy aging in later life. The results also highlight the importance of cultural and demographic contexts when interpreting the influence of religiosity/spirituality on quality of life among older adults. … The field of religiosity/spirituality, and their association with quality of life in older aging population is still evolving. This systematic review and meta-analysis provides an in-depth examination of the association between religion, spirituality, and quality of life in elderly individuals. Through the synthesis of evidence from 21 research studies involving 5664 people over three decades (1992–2024), we discerned a significant positive correlation.

Previous studies have shown that religion could benefit a person’s health, Breitbart News reported in 2015. Indeed, religion offers the opportunity for belief, gives a sense of structure, and also helps provide community, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

In 2019, a Pew Research Center’s analysis of data from the United States and other countries found people who were active in a religious group leaned toward being happier and more civically engaged.

“This may suggest that societies with declining levels of religious engagement, like the U.S., could be at risk for declines in personal and societal well-being. But the analysis finds comparatively little evidence that religious affiliation, by itself, is associated with a greater likelihood of personal happiness or civic involvement,” the center noted.