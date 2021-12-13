Supreme Court Denies Bid to Block Vaccine Mandate for New York Health Workers

Staten Island NY Aug 18: Healthcare workers protest Gov Cuomo's orders forcing hospitals and long-term care facilities to ensure all healthcare workers receive their first dose of the vaccine by September 27 in New York State on August 18, 2021 Credit: MPI999 / MediaPunch /IPX
MPI999 /MediaPunch /IPX
Joshua Caplan

The U.S. Supreme Court rejected an emergency effort to block enforcement of New York state’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers on Monday afternoon.

This story is developing. Check Breitbart News for updates. 

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.