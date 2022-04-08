Houston Police: Woman Found Fatally Shot Inside Car Parked in Traffic

A woman was found deceased with a gunshot wound sitting in a car in Houston on Friday but detectives found no weapon at the scene.

Law enforcement explained the vehicle was discovered parked in moving traffic at approximately 9:35 a.m. in the 3600 Block of Willowbend Boulevard, KHOU reported.

“According to police, another driver called when the vehicle was found parked in the roadway. When officers arrived on the scene, they found the woman dead still in the driver’s seat of the sedan,” the outlet said.

In a social media post at 10:18 a.m., Houston Police said detectives were on their way to Willowbend Boulevard to investigate:

Our homicide detectives are en route to the 3600 block of Willowbend Blvd near Hwy 90. Preliminary information: About 9:35 am, a female was found fatally shot inside a vehicle parked in a moving lane of traffic. No other info is known at this time.

“Homicide detectives said they are waiting for the medical examiner before investigating the the body further. They have found only one gunshot wound and no weapon at this time,” the KHOU article stated.

The news came after Houston recorded over 100 homicides so far in 2022, Fox 26 reported March 17:

Through March 16, there had been 103 homicides within Houston city limits. In comparison, there had been 91 through the same day last year. … A spokesperson from Houston police says roughly 70%t of their homicides cases this year have been cleared. Meaning, arrests have been made, there are warrants out for arrests, or there are grand jury referrals.

Meanwhile, most voters believe crime was growing worse across the nation as 83 percent think it would turn out to be one of the main issues during the midterm elections, a Rasmussen Reports poll in February found.

Out of the 83 percent who think violent crime will be important in this year’s congressional elections, 56 percent believe it will be “very important.” A mere 16 percent do not think the issue will carry weight in the midterms. Out of voters who think violent crime is on the rise, 78 percent say it will be “very important” in the midterms.

Per the KHOU article, evidence markers were spotted near the victim’s car but it was unclear why they were placed at the scene.