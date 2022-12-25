A United States Army veteran and his family in Jonesville, South Carolina, are enjoying a Christmas season they will never forget.

The family’s mortgage was paid off thanks to the organization whose mission is to honor first responders and military service members, called the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, WYFF reported Tuesday.

The organization also renovated the home of Cpl. Kevin Brewington, who enlisted in 2010 and was deployed to Afghanistan the following year.

“Brewington’s unit was returning to base when an IED was triggered and he lost both legs instantly. T2T has paid the mortgage on Kevin’s home and added a wide range of smart technology elements,” the foundation said in a social media post Friday:

The home renovations included updated flooring so Brewington can move easily in his wheelchair, smart technology to control lights, and a security system.

The kitchen was outfitted with updated appliances, cabinets, and a stove that adjusts to height. In addition, the master bathroom now features an ADA-compliant shower and bench.

In a social media post Sunday, Miss Union County Fair Teen shared images of the moment when leaders presented the family with the key to their updated home.

“It was a great privilege to be a part of this ceremony,” she wrote:

I would like to thank Kevin and Hannah Brewington for inviting me to be a part of such an incredible moment last week…. Posted by Miss Union County Fair Teen on Sunday, December 18, 2022

Gina Phillips Gregory, Brewington’s former teacher, also attended the event and said Thursday in a social media post, “While I was there I couldn’t help but be overwhelmed with gratitude for my former student that has given so much for his country. All I could see was that young boy in my seventh grade class that was so full of life.”

“Then to think of all he has been through and he still takes good care of his beautiful wife Hannah, his two daughters, all while keeping up with his job doing floors. I was just overwhelmed with pride, honor and love!” she continued:

Today I was so honored to be invited by Hannah Leigh Brewington and my sweet Tinsley(my present second grade student) to… Posted by Gina Phillips Gregory on Thursday, December 15, 2022

Meanwhile, Brewington also expressed his gratitude and how the gift will help in the coming years.

“It has taken a financial burden off of our family and additions that the smart home will add to our home will make it easier on me and make it easier for me as a father,” he stated.