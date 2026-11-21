Reports of sexual assault to Ceuta emergency services have spiked 650 per cent since the migrant invasion in July.

Similarly, reports of knife and gun crime have also significantly increased.

The leader of the Spanish exclave city has accused the Socialist government of abandoning the territory.

The Spanish exclave of Ceuta has seen a 650 per cent increase in the number of sexual assaults since tens of thousands of illegal migrants invaded the small city in July from the Islamic nation of Morocco, according to local officials.

A report produced by the Ceuta 112 emergency service has found that there were at least 30 sexual assaults reported to them between July 30 and October 29, the time period following the invasion of an estimated 80,000 illegals, El Español reported.

This compares to just four sexual assaults logged during the same time period in 2025, meaning that there has been a 650 per cent increase in the number of sexual assaults in the city of just 84,000.

The report also found that of the 30 reported sexual assaults, 16 involved minors, compared to zero during the same time last year.

Although not official crime statistics, the figures give a window into the increasingly dangerous environment for the city’s residents.

An official from the regional government told the news outlet that the “data from the 112 Emergency Service is extremely worrying,” adding that it demonstrated the “serious deterioration” that Ceuta has experienced since the invasion over the summer.

Yet, sexual assaults were not the only crime to spike in the wake of the massive influx of migrants, many of whom remain in the territory to this day. According to the Ceuta emergency services, the number of firearm assault claims increased sevenfold from eight to 56, and the number of assaults with bladed weapons rose from 23 to 268, an increase of 1,065 per cent.

This week, Ceuta Mayor-President Juan Jesús Vivas accused the federal Spanish government of abandoning the North African territory.

When pressed on whether Socialist Prime Minsiter Pedro Sánchez should face charges of treason for failing to protect the city from invasion, the Ceuta leader said: “I’m not prejudging, but we can’t just turn the page… He made the decision not to act, not to use the deterrent capabilities available to the State, and it was Morocco that decided how many entered and when the flow was cut off.”

Vivas also claimed that there may have been “collusion between Sánchez and Morocco” and downplayed the idea that the invasion was merely orchestrated by mafia people smuggling groups, maintaining that “they don’t have those capabilities.”

Separately, a report this week from the Spanish National Police found that there was indeed a large level of coordination prior to the invasion of 80,000 migrants during a 24-hour period.

The report, according to Spanish news wire service EFE, found that the migrants were equipped with between 8,000 and 10,000 floating tubes of a specific colour, design, and model. The report stated that it “does not seem possible” for the migrants to have randomly all acquired the same exact floating aids, and that it was more likely the result of “a single large batch that was acquired previously, distributed locally and then used in a generalised manner.”

Therefore, the force determined that the invasion “involved a logistical component that included pre-ordered availability, distribution and use notes for the mass crossing ‘by swimming’ at a perfectly determined time and place.”

The report did not state whether the Islamist Moroccan government or trafficking groups were behind the large operation to distribute the floating tubes; however, the Spanish National Police have previously accused agents of the regime in Rabat of having helped migrants cross the border.

A previous report in September found that uniformed Moroccan gendarmes were present in the border town of Castillejos on the day of the invasion and had informed migrants on the best means of crossing into the Spanish territory. Additionally, the report claimed to have “graphic evidence” placing plainclothes Moroccan agents also instructing migrants on how to cross the border.