During his closing monologue on Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher said that “many of us worried” that the 2026 midterms “could be stolen or bought off by billionaire money or subverted by gerrymandering and voting obstacles. But in the end, none of that mattered,” because people “chose to use the power to change things that they’ve had all along, voting.”

Maher stated, “[T]he election happened, an election that many of us worried could be stolen or bought off by billionaire money or subverted by gerrymandering and voting obstacles. But in the end, none of that mattered, because people didn’t just go on Reddit and take turns bitching about America and how unfixable it was and how we’re all doomed. Instead, they chose to use the power to change things that they’ve had all along, voting. It was always there.”

Maher also said the country “self-corrected” in the midterms and “the people that the useful idiots hate so much, the Founding Fathers, really did build a system with enough circuit breakers, kill switches, fail-safes, and checks and balances that even a president who doesn’t believe in checks and balances couldn’t break it.”

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