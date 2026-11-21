During the online “Overtime” segment of Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” Rep.-elect Bobby Pulido (D-TX) said that “it’d be a big mistake to make an enemy out of” Elon Musk.

Host Bill Maher read a viewer question, “What does the panel think of Elon Musk saying he’s not MAGA…and that he feels foolish for spending so much money on the [2026 midterm elections]?”

Pulido responded, “The obvious thing is he was, like, I’m dark gothic MAGA, right? … Look, it’s fine. I think he’s like everybody else, like every corporation here. He’s like, oh, shoot, this didn’t work anymore, so I’ve got to go over here.”

He continued, “And, look, to be honest with you, he’s brilliant. He brings a lot to the table. And I think it’d be a big mistake to make an enemy out of him. At the end of the day, I don’t like the fact that he spent millions and millions and millions of dollars in our elections. I think we need to change that system to get that money out.”

Pulido added that Musk is not the first person to spend a ton of money on elections. Pulido also criticized DOGE.

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