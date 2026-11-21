On Friday’s broadcast of Fox News Radio’s “Brian Kilmeade Show,” U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Michael Waltz said that, in Lebanon, “We’re seeing IRGC officers on the ground, we’re seeing them command Hezbollah units, massive underground cave and tunnel networks.”

Waltz said, “[W]e have a mechanism established now that the IDF will pull back when it’s verified that Hezbollah no longer has these underground tunnels in caves and caches, and that’s what we’re working through. We’re working to support the Lebanese legitimate military, and they need help, that they can take on Hezbollah, retake their country, and keep those attacks from Hezbollah into northern Israel from happening again.”

He continued, “But, Brian, I’ve got to tell you, Iran is behind all of it. We’re seeing IRGC officers on the ground, we’re seeing them command Hezbollah units, massive underground cave and tunnel networks. Name me a country that’s better off from Iranian interference and Iranian backing of these terrorist proxies, not a single one.”

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