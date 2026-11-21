Mexican military forces arrested one of the most powerful drug lords in Sinaloa after an intense shootout where hidden gunmen tried to prevent his capture.

The raid took place on Friday night in Guasave, Sinaloa, where, acting on U.S. intelligence, Mexican military forces raided a series of locations linked to Izidro “Chapo” Fausto Meza Flores, the leader of the Beltran Leyva Cartel. After the arrest, Mexican forces moved him to Mexico City, where he is facing extradition to the United States.

Most of Mexico focused on the Sinaloa Cartel and its ongoing war between the Chapitos and Mayos factions. Izidro spent years working quietly and largely avoiding conflict with other organizations.

Soon after the conclusion of the raid, Mexico’s top security official Omar Garcia Harfuch announced Meza’s capture as well as his second in command and various other gunmen.

Despite his apparent peaceful side, he had built an army of gunmen with specialized training and a fleet of armored trucks that were well known and feared throughout Mexico by other criminal organizations.

This army came out in force on Friday night when Mexican military forces moved to arrest Meza. Mexican military forces overwhelmed the gunmen using ground troops and helicopters. Social media videos captured the intensity of the shootout.

Once authorities arrested Meza, he sent out a message to his gunmen, telling them to stand down, that it was over and that there were women and children at risk.

In the aftermath of the shootout, authorities found an armored truck full of gunmen that caught fire during the fierce clash. The gunmen died during the clash and were burned inside the vehicle. It remains unclear how many gunmen died during the large-scale gun battle. Mexican military forces did not report any casualties.

Meza’s capture is one of the highest-profile arrests in recent months as it decapitates the Beltran Leyva Cartel. At one time, this was one of Mexico’s most powerful criminal organizations.

While Meza avoided taking sides during the Mayos-Chapitos turf war, he eventually sided with the Mayos after the Chapitos tried to enter his territories. Meza’s gunmen played a decisive role in the fighting, bringing it to a stalemate of sorts, where both Sinaloa Cartel factions continued hostilities but have been largely weakened.

After Meza’s arrest, former Tamaulipas governor Francisco Cabeza de Vaca took to social media to announce the arrest and drop a political bombshell. He claimed that Meza had given cash donations to current Tamaulipas Governor Americo Villarreal and to Sinaloa’s Governor Ruben Rocha Moya. As Breitbart Texas reported, Rocha Moya has been the topic of much controversy since he is a wanted fugitive of the U.S. Department of Justice on drug conspiracy and weapons charges. Mexico continues to block the governor’s extradition.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart News Foundation. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.