Biden’s Post-Title 42 Border: Two Million+ Migrants Per Year

President Joe Biden’s deputies welcomed at least 107,000 more southern migrants in the three weeks after the removal of the Title 42 border barrier on May 12.

If continued all year, this official southern inflow across the Mexican border would deliver roughly 1.7 million migrants in 2023 — or roughly one wage-cutting, rent-spiking migrant for every two American births. The number rises above two million if the stealthy inflow of so-called “gotaways” is counted.

Yet Democrats insist Biden’s semi-open border policy is supposedly working — mostly by comparing the new data to the chaotic rush of 10,000 migrants per day just before the Title 42 barrier was lifted.

“Unlawful entries between ports of entry along the Southwest Border have decreased by more than 70 percent since May 11,” said a June 6 statement from the Department of Homeland Security, headed by pro-migration Alejandro Mayorkas. The statement did not discuss the rush of migrants in early May.

“Unlawful border crossings are down, they’re down by 70 percent,” White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre claimed on June 7.

“We have seen a month where border numbers are down over 70 percent from their peak,” said Indian-born Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wa) said in a June 7 hearing. “As Politico put it, it is “The migrant crisis that still hasn’t arrived.'”

The Democratic chorus is echoed by the compliant media. “As border crossings dip, Biden admin crows about the fiasco that never happened,” Politico repeated.

The Democrats’ spin helps their allies hide the continued inflow of migrants via the various quasi-legal loopholes that are being created by pro-migration Mayorkas.

During the 22 days from May 11 to June 2, the border agency registered 3,700 “unscheduled encounters” per day. That is a new term for people who are arrested as they cross the border. That daily inflow added up to 81,400 migrants in 22 days.

Another 1,070 economic migrants signed up each day for scheduled arrests via the “CBP One” cellphone app. That added another 23,540 economic migrants in 22 days.

Mayorkas also welcomed another 23,000 illegal migrants via the “airport parole” route. These migrants were flown in from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela.

The inflow adds up to 107,000 registered and released migrants in the 20 days since May 12. If that rate remains stable, the administration will welcome 1.7 million southern migrants in one year.

That jury-rigged inflow delivers one migrant for every two American births during the same period. Nearly all those entry routes rely on shaky legal claims that are losing in court.

After releasing the migrants, Mayorkas’ agency also uses taxpayer funding to operate bus networks to move the usually poor migrants to the jobs and homes also sought by Americans. “The Administration’s plan is working as intended,” DHS declared on June 6.

The core issue is that Mayorkas and his allies want to import more poor, diverse migrants for economic and “equity” reasons.

They ignore the abundant evidence of the huge pocketbook and civic damage that they are causing to blue-collar and white-collar Americans and their communities — and their inflow numbers are scheduled to go up.

For example. Mayorkas has already announced that he will increase the CPB One inflow to 1,250 people per day, or an additional 72,000 people per year.

Mayorkas has also announced he plans to bring in 100,000 left-behind children and spouses of illegal migrants from Central America. Officials have not explained the legal justification for recruiting illegal migrants under a so-called “family reunification” plan.

He also opened the first of 100 planned foreign sites where would-be migrants can apply for resettlement or temporary work in the United States. Many of these migrants may be welcomed via the legal — and uncapped — refugee program funded by Congress.

Also, the official figures do not include any numbers for job-seeking illegals who sneak across the desert, or who use B-1/B-2 visitor visas to slide through cursory inspects at U.S. airports.

On June 2, for example, Breitbart News reported that roughly 51,000 “got-away” migrants sneaked past the thinly-guarded border during May. That suggests 35,000 gotaways sneaked through during a 22-day period, so boosting the 22-day southern inflow to roughly 140,000. That southern got-away number also boosts the southern inflow to roughly 2.2 million, or almost two migrants for every three U.S. births, if the numbers stay stable.

The federal agency does not release any data for the number of illegally working B-1/B2 visa holders. However, Breitbart News has tried to track the growing population of B-1/B-2 illegal workers.

The DHS also claimed it deported 38,400 migrants from May 12 to June 2. But it did not say how many were sent back to Mexico, where they will likely try to get across the border.

But the low number of 38,400 deportations means that the agency completed just two new deportations for every nine southern arrivals. Those odds suggest that the next wave of poor migrants have a 72 percent chance of getting across Mayorkas’ border — and winning the huge prize of getting U.S. jobs and homes. Those success odds are far greater than the changing of winning jackpot lotteries in their home countries.

In addition to the southern inflow, Mayorkas is also welcoming roughly 1 million legal immigrants.

He is also welcoming roughly 1 million temporary visa workers, such as H-2A agricultural workers, H-2B laborers, and H-1B, L- and J-1 white-collar workers. Many of those temporary workers never leave.

The various inflows are delivering roughly one migrant — legal, quasi-legal, temporary, or illegal — in 2023 for every one of the 3.66 million American births in 2022.

Extraction Migration

The federal government has long operated an unpopular economic policy of Extraction Migration. This colonialism-like policy extracts vast amounts of human resources from needy countries, reduces beneficial trade, and uses the imported workers, renters, and consumers to grow Wall Street and the economy.

The migrant inflow has successfully forced down Americans’ wages and also boosted rents and housing prices. The inflow has also pushed many native-born Americans out of careers in a wide variety of business sectors and contributed to the rising death rate of poor Americans.

The lethal policy also sucks jobs and wealth from heartland states by subsidizing coastal investors with a flood of low-wage workers, high-occupancy renters, and government-aided consumers.

The population inflow also reduces the political clout of native-born Americans, because the population replacement allows elites to divorce themselves from the needs and interests of ordinary Americans.

In many speeches, Mayorkas says he is building a mass migration system to deliver workers to wealthy employers and investors and “equity” to poor foreigners. The nation’s border laws are subordinate to elite opinion about “the values of our country” Mayorkas claims.

Migration — and especially, labor migration — is unpopular among swing voters. A 54 percent majority of Americans say Biden is allowing a southern border invasion, according to an August 2022 poll commissioned by the left-of-center National Public Radio (NPR).

The 54 percent “Invasion” majority included 76 percent of Republicans, 46 percent of independents, and even 40 percent of Democrats.