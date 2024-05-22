Illegal Migrants Hurry to Cross Southern Border: ‘We Don’t Want Trump’

Illegal aliens are hurrying to cross the southern border into the United States in fear that if former President Donald Trump is reelected, it will be more difficult.

Two brothers, Ricardo, 20, and Sebastian, 18, told the New York Post in an interview that they had claimed asylum after they crossed the southern border illegally.

On the subject of the upcoming 2024 presidential election in November, Ricardo said they “think with the election, it will be harder” to cross the southern border.

“We don’t want Trump,” Sebastian added in the interview.

Trump has vowed if he is reelected that he will carry out “the largest domestic deportation operation in American history.”

An analysis by the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) in June 2023 found that almost 17 million illegal aliens were living in the U.S., representing “an increase of 2.3 million illegal aliens since Biden took office in January 2021 and an increase of 1.3 million illegal aliens since the same time last year.”

After crossing the border, the undocumented migrants said they turned themselves in to Border Patrol Agents in Yuma, Arizona, who released them to the Yuma Regional Center for Border Health.

The brothers explained to the outlet that they had escaped Colombia after receiving threats from criminals in the country.

While migrant crossings in Eagle Pass, Texas, and other parts of Texas have decreased an increase in border crossings have been occurring in California and Arizona.

President Joe Biden and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) met in December 2023 to discuss reducing the number of illegal migrants crossing the border.

Breitbart Texas reported that migrant apprehension reports viewed after the meetings show a large decrease, going from 4,400 migrants crossing the border on December 19 to only 454 by January 1. This represented a 90 percent decrease.

At the end of April, Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent John Modlin revealed that apprehensions at the Tucson Sector in Arizona had increased to roughly 7,600, up from the 7,500 apprehended the week before.

On Tuesday, Breitbart Texas visited the San Diego sector, which is reported to have become the busiest Border Patrol section for illegal aliens crossing into the U.S. since Biden and AMLO’s reported secret deal.