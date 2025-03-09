Huntington Beach Sues California for ‘Protecting Dangerous Illegal Aliens’

The City of Huntington Beach has filed suit against the State of California for its laws “protecting dangerous illegal aliens” and for it support of sanctuary policies.

The city is working with America First Legal (AFL) to sue the state, Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), and Attorney General Robert Bonta, for acts and policies which they maintain violate federal immigration, criminal, and civil rights laws, AFL said in a recent press release.

“Since California began passing sanctuary laws in 2017,” AFL wrote, “tens of thousands of dangerous criminal illegal aliens have been released by local law enforcement back into the community, and violent crime has surged nearly 20 percent across the state.”

The legal aid group pointed out that Orange County alone released more than 1,000 dangerous, criminal illegal aliens in 2018 alone.

The lawsuit takes aim at California’s sanctuary laws that limit the ability of all local police forces to cooperate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement and other federal agencies. The suit asks the courts to enjoin the state from enforcing its unconstitutional Sanctuary State Laws.

“Federal law is clear: it is a crime to conceal, harbor, or shield illegal aliens, and it is a crime to prevent federal officials from discharging their duties. It is also against federal law to prevent local officials from communicating with DHS about the immigration status of individuals,” said James Rogers, senior counsel for America First Legal.

“Our nation’s immigration laws reflect the democratic will of the people, and it is disgraceful that the State of California is actively trying to subvert it while at the same time facilitating the invasion of our country,” Rogers continued. “It is outrageous that the City of Huntington Beach has to seek a court order allowing it to comply with federal law and so that it can be allowed to cooperate with legitimate federal law enforcement efforts. America First Legal is proud to represent the City of Huntington Beach in its stand for sanity and the rule of law. AFL will fight vigorously to push back California’s subversion of federal law.”

