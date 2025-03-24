Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has successfully grabbed about 370 alleged criminal illegal aliens in a citywide operation in Boston, most of whom have drug charges, counts of rape, and even murders on their records.

The massive operation in Bean Town comes despite efforts by Massachusetts Democrat Governor Maura Healey and left-wing Boston Democrat Mayor Michelle Wu to impede the operations of ICE at every step.

Trump border czar Tom Homan blasted Massachusetts Democrats for their obstructionism, insisting that city and state officials should be “ashamed of themselves.”

“These officers and agents made the neighborhoods of Boston and Massachusetts much safer. They risked their own safety by arresting these criminals on the street, rather than a jail. Governor Healy and Mayor Wu should be ashamed of supporting sanctuary policies,” Homan wrote, according to WBTS-TV.

“Releasing public safety threats back into the public, rather than working with ICE at the jails, puts the public at great risk. President Trump’s ‘all of government effort’ to arrest and remove the WORST FIRST is making our communities safer every day. President Trump is a Game Changer who is keeping his promises to the American people. Much more to do, but it will be done!” he said.

Meanwhile, Mayor Wu used her state of the city address last week to attack President Donald Trump and his immigration officers and accused them of “thinking they are kings.”

“No one tells Boston how to take care of our own,” Wu declared last week at her annual address. “Not kings, and not presidents who think they are kings. Boston was born facing down bullies.”

In another segment, Wu exclaimed, “We stand with immigrants,” repeated the line in Spanish, then exclaimed, “Boston doesn’t back down.”

The Trump administration has placed Boston in the crosshairs for immigration enforcement. In February, Trump border czar Tom Homan took aim at Boston, declaring at CPAC, “I’m coming to Boston and I’m bringing hell with me.”

