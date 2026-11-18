Recent nationwide tech outages have triggered panic buying, driving up Costco’s sales as anxious shoppers stock up on essential supplies.

In the final week of October, Costco’s U.S. sales, excluding gasoline, went up around 11 to 12 percent from where they were in the first three weeks of the month, with the pace continuing strong through November, research firm Mizuho said, according to a report by CNBC.

“Consumer anxiety following the Microsoft Outlook outage, the ground stoppage for all U.S. airline flights, and apocalyptic concerns flaring up across social media have all contributed to increased emergency prep sales at COST,” Mizuho analyst David Bellinger said, referring to Costco’s stock symbol.

As Breitbart News reported, Microsoft suffered an outage that began on Thursday and stretched into Friday morning, leaving Outlook, Teams, and Copilot unreachable for millions of users at businesses and government agencies across the globe.

On Friday, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grounded all U.S. flights due to “extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety” following an issue with air traffic control centers.

Then, on Monday, United Airlines announced it was experiencing a “widespread system outage” that is grounding its departing flights.

Meanwhile, a technical malfunction at JPMorgan Chase caused widespread disruptions throughout the banking system and banking transaction delays.

The next day, the National Security Agency (NSA) said that the spy agency’s communication network temporarily went down.

On social media platforms like TikTok, users are urging people to stockpile food and supplies in viral videos, CNBC reported. Officials, meanwhile, are insisting there is no reason for the public to panic.

Mizuho also noted it saw Sam’s Club sales benefiting from emergency shopping, and that Home Depot and Lowe’s enjoyed boosts from customers buying emergency supplies involving home improvement and crisis preparation.

As for Costco, Mizuho said it will be checking back on December 10 — when the retail giant releases its first-quarter fiscal 2027 results — to determine whether the surge ultimately brought in new member sign-ups.