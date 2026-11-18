Gov. Wes Moore (D-MD) was caught spreading yet another falsehood about his military service, and this time he was caught by the widow of a soldier.

In Moore’s 2015 memoir, The Work: Searching for a Life That Matters, Moore tells the made-for-TV tale about hearing of the death of his friend and fellow soldier, Tobias “Toby” Meister, while attending the funeral of his grandfather.

“Inside that casket, I also saw Toby,” Moore wrote and then added that at that moment, he cried for his grandfather, for Toby, and for all of our fallen soldiers.

Except.

The funeral for Grandpa was held on December 17, 2005. Toby Meister was still alive on that day. He would not be killed by a roadside bomb until December 28, 2005.

The Baltimore Sun reports that it’s even worse than that. It wasn’t until Moore returned to Afghanistan the following January that he would learn of his friend’s untimely death.

It gets worse…

Although Moore claims he was so close to Toby Meister and that he cried over his death, he — unlike many of the other soldiers who served with Toby — never even reached out to the widow.

“I’ve never heard from him,” his wife, Alicia Meister, told the Baltimore Sun. “I’ve never personally heard from him,” she said. “I don’t know who [Moore] is. I don’t recall my late husband ever talking about him.”

By all accounts, Moore served honorably as a reservist for 17 years and during the seven months he spent in Afghanistan, which makes his embellishments all the more perplexing.

Moore has claimed he earned a Bronze Star for leading troops during combat. He neither earned a Bronze Star nor led troops in combat.

Moore has claimed he has paratrooper status. He did not have paratrooper status,

Moore has claimed he was an infantry officer and part of special ops. Neither is true.

Moore has claimed he was deployed for ten to 13 months when it was only seven.

What is it with this guy? You would think that someone who actually served in the military and was deployed would understand better than anyone that you don’t do this. That alone is impressive enough for anyone. At least it should be.

Moore is widely seen as having presidential aspirations. Because he’s a Democrat and Democrats got it good, these embellishments won’t disqualify him like they would a Republican, but they won’t help.