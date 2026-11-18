The recent high-profile tech outages in the United States are unrelated and were not caused by “malicious” actors, top US security officials told Congress on Wednesday.

“These are separate service outages associated with maintenance and technical changes,” Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton told a House Homeland Security Committee hearing on “worldwide threats.”

“We have no indication that they have come from external threat actors or state-sponsored actors,” Clayton said.

The intelligence chief’s remarks were echoed by Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin and FBI Deputy Director Christopher Raia.

“We have seen nothing that would indicate that they are related,” Mullin said of the outages. “I’m 98 percent confident that this has nothing to do with our adversaries hacking or going after our systems.”

“At this point, there is no indication whatsoever that there is any cyber malicious activity related to any of those incidents,” Raia said.

Vice President JD Vance canceled a scheduled appearance on Wednesday at a New York Times event to attend a meeting related to the outages, which have affected Microsoft’s email system, air travel and banking portals.

On Tuesday, a top-secret network the National Security Agency uses for internal communications went down. The NSA said it had experienced “temporary degradation during scheduled routine maintenance.”

Clayton said one explanation for some of the outages was the need to update systems and networks.

“We are in an environment where the rate of patching, the rate of upgrading of systems, is increasing,” he said. “Our digital infrastructure is becoming increasingly outdated and needs to be upgraded.”