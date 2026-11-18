Last month, the far-left ABC News published a story falsely claiming that both Donald Trump Jr. and his brother Eric Trump held investments in defense companies that received billions of dollars in Pentagon contracts.

“An ABC News analysis found defense companies backed by President Trump’s sons have now raked in more than 6 billion dollars in active or promised government contracts since those investments were made,” screamed ABC News, which the Disney Grooming Syndicate owns.

The story was based on a Pentagon $6.6 billion deal with the defense contractor Anduril. The piece claimed that Don Jr. is a partner at 1789 Capital, which “claimed a major stake in Anduril in June 2025 from a $2.5 billion investment into the company.” After the story was published, a spokesperson for 1789 Capital revealed on X that “1789 Capital does not have a ‘major stake’ in Anduril.”

According to an email 1789 Capital sent to ABC, “Today, 1789 owns approximately 0.13% of Anduril and has no major investor rights. Any suggestion that 1789 financed the round or holds significant ownership, governance position or ‘major stake’ in Anduril is inaccurate.”

The story was quickly retracted and replaced with a “corrected” article that made no such claim.

So, according to the latest report, ABC News suspended senior coordinating producer Justin Fishel and desk assistant Nathan Lee, and now that the investigation has ended, a firing could be next.

At first, ABC News claimed the piece had been published “prematurely,” meaning it was an accident, an oopsie.

Emails, however, show that ABC’s Lee told 1789 Capital not that the story was published in error and prematurely, but that ABC News stands by the story.

“I have spoken to my editors, and we have updated the story for accuracy,” Lee told 1789 Capital. “We had pulled the ‘major stake’ language from previous reporting. 1789 Capital did claim a stake from the $2.5 billion investment your company received, so we are standing by our language to that extent.”

After 1789 Capital expressed that it was still unhappy with the corrections, Lee again stood by the story, saying, “Apologies, but my editors said we are standing by the language. I’ll make sure to reach out to both of you directly for any future stories.”

So it was not published in error — ABC News lied. Too bad ABC News will never fire ABC News.

These degenerates even lie about lying.

What I’d like to know is why only two people have been suspended and could face termination. Did it only take two people to write, edit, fact-check (lol), approve, and publish this story? I am doubting that.

Believe nothing. All these people do is lie, lie, lie, and then lie some more.

It sounds to me like ABC News failed to understand how venture capital firms like 1789 Capital work and, rather than do the right thing, which would have been to slap their collective foreheads, apologize to all involved, and pull the piece, they instead hoped to big-shot and bully their way through it.

Naturally, if this were Hunter Biden, the son of a Democrat president, this mistake would not have been made because ABC would not have done any investigating into Hunter’s finances.