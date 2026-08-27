ICE Deports Illegal Alien Killers, Child Rapists, Drunk Drivers in Latest Batch of Repatriations

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has deported more illegal aliens from the United States, including those convicted of vehicular homicide, pedophilia, and drunk driving.

“The men and women of ICE work around the clock to get illegal aliens out of our communities and make our country safer,” Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Markwayne Mullin said. “Just last week, we deported killers, pedophiles, drunk drivers, and burglars.”

Among those illegal aliens recently deported is Naing Nyi Min of Burma. Min was previously convicted of vehicular homicide and reckless endangerment in the sanctuary state of Washington.

ICE officials said Min was admitted to the U.S. in September 2022 by the Biden administration, but after he was convicted of crimes, his legal status was terminated in December 2024. A federal immigration judge ordered Min deported this month.

Likewise, ICE deported Juana Venegas Hernandez of Mexico, who was previously convicted of vehicular manslaughter in Idaho. Hernandez was an unknown got-away before she was ordered deported by a federal immigration judge this month.

Other illegal aliens deported, according to ICE officials, include:

Bernardino Cruz-Cortes, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, deported on August 22. His criminal history includes a conviction for sexual assault of a child in Texas. He illegally entered the United States at an unknown date and location. A DOJ [Department of Justice] Immigration Judge issued Cruz-Cortes a final order of removal on August 14, 2026. Jorge Cabrera Alarcon, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, deported on August 23. His criminal history includes a conviction for sex assault on a child in Larimer County, Colorado. He claimed to have illegally entered the United States through Texas on an unknown date. A DOJ Immigration Judge issued Alarcon a final order of removal on August 12, 2026. Miguel Angel Guel Herrera, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, deported on August 23. His criminal history includes convictions for driving under the influence of liquor and burglary. He claimed to have illegally entered the United States through Texas in 1998. He was arrested by the U.S. Border Patrol in May 2009 and deported in February 2012. He then illegally re-entered the United States — a felony — at an unknown date and location.

“Under President Trump’s leadership, ICE has been unleashed to deliver the American people’s mandate to arrest and remove illegal aliens,” Mullin said. “We will never apologize for putting America first.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.