Martine Moïse, former first lady of Haiti and widow of slain President Jovenel Moïse, registered her presidential candidacy for Haiti’s 2027 presidential election, outlets reported over the weekend.

Haiti has not held any new elections in 2016 and has not had a new president since the late Jovenel Moïse was assassinated in July 2021. Moïse had postponed the scheduled 2019 elections and had been ruling by decree up until his death. His death led to violent gangs overrunning much of Port-au-Prince and other large swathes of Haiti’s territory.

The ongoing, massive wave of gang violence that has engulfed Haiti for years has repeatedly thwarted efforts to hold new elections over the past years. Haiti’s electoral authorities originally intended to hold a new election in December 2026 — however, the plans were ultimately postponed in October in light of the ongoing instability in the country.

At press time, Haitian electoral authorities are aiming to finally hold new elections on July 18, 2027. Over the past days, and as part of the planned 2027 elections, thousands of Haitians signed up their respective candidates for president, senator, congressmen, and other local government positions.

The BBC reports that, while Moïse has not publicly commented on the matter as of Monday morning, the 52-year-old former first lady’s name appears among the 33 registered presidential candidates on the website of the Provisional Electoral Council of Haiti (CEP). Moïse appears registered as a candidate under the “Group Engaged for Democracy,” a political organization reportedly led by Haitian lawyer and journalist Pierre Frantz Pompilus.

Other notable presidential candidates observed by the BBC include former presidents Michel Martelly and Jocelerme Privert, former Prime Minister Claude Joseph and former Foreign Minister Dominique Dupuy.

According to Le Nouvelliste, the online registration process for the 2027 presidential and legislative candidacies concluded on November 15, with 30 of the candidates having already submitted their applications at the CEP’s website by Friday evening. At press time, CEP’s website also lists 535 different candidacies for senator, 1,855 for congressmen, 2,650 for mayor, 3,685 signups for CASEC communal government candidacies, and 2,514 for local ASEC assembly positions.

Per Le Nouvelliste, although the presidential and legislative candidacy registry period ended Sunday, any other individuals seeking to run in any of the municipal races have until November 30 to register before the CEP.

“Consequently, the CEP urges the parties, coalitions of political parties, and candidates concerned to take all necessary steps to strictly adhere to these deadlines and to complete all required administrative formalities within the specified timeframes,” the CEP reportedly said in a statement.

The CEP is reportedly expected to review the registered candidacies over the next weeks and present a finalized list of approved candidates during January 2027.

Former first lady Moïse suffered serious gunshot wounds on the night her husband was killed and she was transferred to Florida to receive medical attention. Although she was among the dozens indicted for the murder of late President Moïse, the indictment against the former first lady was overturned in 2025. In September, 18 individuals suspected of being involved in the assassination of President Moïse were extradited to the United States to stand trial in Florida.

Last week, former first lady Moïse published a Haitian Creole-language statement on social media affirming that now, 64 months after her husband was assassinated, “the truth is coming to light and many truths are coming out of the federal court in Miami.”

“Haiti will rise again on its own two feet, because politics needs to be done differently,” the statement concluded.

Christian K. Caruzo is a Venezuelan writer and documents life under socialism. You can follow him on Twitter here.