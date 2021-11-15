WATCH: Prosecutor in Rittenhouse Case Praises Rioters; ‘That Crowd Was Full of Heroes’

Prosecutor Thomas Binger praised the mob of Black Lives Matter rioters who chased Kyle Rittenhouse through the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin, last Aug. 25: “That crowd was right. And that crowd was full of heroes,” he said in closing arguments.

As Breitbart News reported:

Prosecutor Thomas Binger made the unusual argument on Monday in a Kenosha, Wisconsin county court that the mob had the “right” to chase Kyle Rittenhouse after he shot Joseph Rosenbaum, and that he had no right to defend himself against them. … Though all three of the alleged victims were chasing Rittenhouse at the time, Binger portrayed them as concerned citizens trying to stop an “active shooter.” Though he argued that Rittenhouse could not reasonably believe that the first man shot, convicted child rapist Joseph Rosenbaum, would actually disarm him, Binger said the crowd was justified in trying to do so. He argued that Rittenhouse was to blame for choosing to flee Rosenbaum into a group of parked cars, rather than an open field. And he said that Rittenhouse “callously” ignored Rosenbaum’s plight as he fled the crowd after the first shooting. Binger argued that Rittenhouse did “nothing to demonstrate to the crowd that he isn’t a threat to kill again,” saying he should have fired warning shots. Therefore, he said, the actions of the mob of rioters who chased him were “entirely reasonable.” He added that “the crowd has the right to stop another shooting,” and was right to chase Rittenhouse, supposedly to stop him.

Binger said that some people in the crowd were exercising their First Amendment rights, and that “most reasonable people” had left the streets by 11:45 p.m. He portrayed Rittenhouse as an interloper from “some other community.” (Rittenhouse is from Antioch, Illinois, though his father lives in Kenosha.) And he called Rittenhouse and other guards “wannabe soldiers, acting tough, trying to manufacture some personal connection to this event, furthering their own personal agenda.”

The crowd that chased Rittenhouse included people who had set fires and smashed property during Black Lives Matter riots.

The governor has placed 500 National Guard troops on standby Kenosha in anticipation of further riots following the verdict.

