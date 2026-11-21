Cops and firefighters have a reputation for not playing well together in sports events held to raise money for charity — both in fiction and real life.

That proved true once more in a recent flag football game held in Michigan and billed on a dramatic poster as “Police vs. Fire,” which resulted in chaos and a brawl as cops and firemen traded blows in the final moments of the game on Saturday, various news outlets reported.

Video footage gone viral on social media shows two opposing players grappling on the ground as the benches empty while referees frantically blow their whistles and a member of one of the teams pushes a pile of arriving players over.

“The massive scuffle eventually split into two smaller brawls, with one man not wearing either team’s uniform having to be pushed away from the chaos,” the Daily Mail reported the footage.

While media reports called the fight an “ugly scene” that “overshadowed a positive cause,” such brawls between cops and fireman have occurred before across the U.S. and have been both a comedy and drama staple in films and television series like Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Third Watch, and Chicago P.D. as well as in the Martin Scorsese crime thriller The Departed staring Matt Damon.

“Hey, go save a kitten in a tree you fucking homos,” Damon’s cop character tells firemen in the game and then flips them off.

Is it life imitating fiction, or is it the other way around?

In real life, a pair of fights broke out during the 52nd Annual FDNY vs. NYPD Hockey Game at UBS Arena in March in New York, where competition and one-upmanship between cops and firemen is legendary.

The charity matchup in Flint, about an hour north of Detroit, was held to benefit the Voices for Children Advocacy Center, which supports child abuse survivors and their families in area counties.

What triggered the dustup between the two players has not been revealed.

Following the altercation, the Flint Police and Fire Departments issued a statement confirming that they would review the incident and speak with those involved.

“When we took our oaths as police officers and firefighters, we accepted a responsibility that extends far beyond our shifts, our uniforms, and our badges,” it stated. ‘”We committed ourselves to lead by example and to uphold the dignity and integrity of the professions we serve.”

It continued, “During the Flint Police vs. Flint Fire flag football game, both departments fell short of those standards. We apologize to our community, especially the families, children, and supporters who were there to enjoy a positive community engagement event.”

Those who work with and know first responders know that privately, many of the cops and firemen probably considered the dustup the continuance of a cherished tradition.

Breitbart contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the best-selling author of the Los Angeles crime novel Below the Line and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.