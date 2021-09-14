Video shows firefighters rescuing a young girl from a burning apartment building in Witchita, Kansas.

The Wichita Fire Department learned of a burning apartment complex on the evening of September 6 and sprung into action. At about 7:50 p.m., the three-story apartment blazed intensely as flames engulfed the second and third floors. “Multiple persons were reported trapped,” according to a Facebook post by the Wichita Fire Department. Others were in the process of evacuating the building when the firefighters arrived on the scene.

Bodycam video shows firefighters helped to save multiple people including a young girl who was carried out of the blazing building.

No one perished as a result of the fire, though four citizens and two firefighters sustained injuries that were tended to on the scene. The inferno caused $200,000 worth of damage to the building, while another $50,000 in contents were destroyed. The fire department noted that “those families have a lot to rebuild, but they still have each other.”

According to Fire Chief Jose Ocadiz, the firefighters had trained at that very apartment complex before. He also detailed how quickly a fire can spread. “Fire is growing twice the size about every minute,” he explained. “And if you have in a window or door open, and you’re feeding it and letting it get oxygen, it’s going to grow even faster.”

Six of the building’s 16 units were significantly damaged, while another 10 units were rendered uninhabitable as a result of the damage. The American Red Cross is assisting those displaced. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Ocadiz explained that the footage was released in order “to give our citizens a perspective of what firefighters face,” in an interview with KAKE News of Witchita.