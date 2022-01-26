Video: Explosion Rocks Westlake Chemical Plant in Louisiana

An explosion on Wednesday rocked the Westlake chemical south plant in Louisiana, sending plumes of thick black smoke into the air, officials confirmed to local media.

KLFY reports:

Louisiana State Police say the explosion occurred between I-10 and I-210 at Westlake Chemical among its ethylene dichloride storage tanks. Hazmat crews are on the way to the scene. The same plant was the location of an explosion that injured six people on Sept. 28, 2021. In that explosion, Westlake Chemical Corporation called the incident “an industrial accident” in an offline petro plant that was undergoing maintenance.

Monitoring reports of explosion at Westlake chemical plant>>https://t.co/3IBZzxgkmQ pic.twitter.com/IBhdqKZQqr — KPLC (@KPLC7News) January 26, 2022

At least three people were injured in the blast, local media said.

The incident prompted Sulphur High School students to shelter in place.

The Westlake chemical south plant has yet to issue a statement addressing the explosion.

This story is developing. Check Breitbart News for updates.