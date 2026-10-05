An Arizona State University (ASU) cheerleader accused of interfering with an arrest in Tempe has been slapped with misdemeanor charges in the case.

The incident happened in July when ASU senior Eryn Bonner watched officers arresting a man on a sidewalk, the New York Post reported Monday.

She reportedly told officers to “Let him go, let him go” and was seen standing over one of them while they tried to arrest a person on the ground.

However, that was the moment the situation grew even more tense.

Video footage appeared to show Bonner putting her hands on an officer who was trying to make the arrest when another officer shoved her away. She stayed on her feet and continued yelling at the officers to let the individual go.

One of the officers was heard telling her to “back up,” but she got close to them and the officer pushed her and she fell on the pavement. Seconds later, she approached the officer again and began screaming “You wanna push a bitch? You wanna push a bitch?” at him.

The pair ended up struggling on the ground and another officer placed her in handcuffs as she lay face down on the pavement.

As an officer lifted her to sit up, she screamed “You fucking bitch! Fuck you!”

Bonner was charged with misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and hindering or interfering with police, Fox News reported Monday, noting that Maricopa County prosecutors did not move forward with felony charges against the young woman.

Her attorney, Benjamin Taylor, said “The Maricopa County prosecutor declined charges. This is a political prosecution from the City of Tempe to back door charges to cover up for the excessive force and groping that their Tempe officer did that is clearly on the video.”

Still images showed the altercation:

The Fox article said surveillance footage at the scene showed Bonner and two men walk past another man when one of them appeared to argue with the third man. When police saw what was happening, they intervened.

“Police say Bonner allegedly struck one of the officers as they were carrying out arrests of her two friends,” the outlet continued.

Police officials are conducting an internal review of the incident, according to the Post.