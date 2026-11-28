A hardworking 90-year-old man in Fort Worth, Texas, is getting support from his community after a neighbor noticed he was still mowing lawns.

Francisco Marquez often asks community members if he can mow their lawns, and when neighbor Clarissa Calderon’s daughter called to tell her he had asked to tend theirs, she said yes, WFAA reported November 17.

After noticing him on her Ring camera and how he was walking with a cane and taking small steps, Calderon, who works full-time, said she was determined to help him and asked people on social media to buy the homemade bread she bakes on weekends so the money raised could go to the man and his wife.

The orders began pouring in, and social media influencer Rico Copeland also shared the story to gain more support for the elderly man. As of Saturday morning, a GoFundMe page Calderon set up to bring in donations for Marquez had raised nearly $6,000. “At an age when he should be able to rest and enjoy life, he’s still working hard just to get by. My hope is that together, we can ease some of his financial burden and give him a little peace of mind,” she initially wrote. “Every dollar raised will go directly to him. No donation is too small, and every act of kindness makes a difference.” In a later update, Calderon said she decided to reopen the fundraiser, writing, “In honor of Don Francisco, all donations received moving forward will go directly toward local charitable organizations that support and make a meaningful difference in the lives of senior citizens in our community.” In early 2025, CNBC reported that federal data showed the number of people aged 65 and older who were still working had ballooned. Meanwhile, the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) said in March older Americans were working longer for different reasons, “some based on necessity and others on choice.”

Calderon told WFAA she has welcomed Marquez to mow her lawn once a month, while also hoping the help that has been coming his way will make his life a little easier. She is also encouraging others to remember to assist the elderly people in their neighborhoods.