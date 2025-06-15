Netanyahu: Iran Is Already Fighting a ‘Forever War’ Against America

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told Fox News on Sunday that Iran has already been fighting a “forever war” against the United States since the Islamic Revolution in 1976.

Netanyahu addressed critics of the war, and potential U.S. involvement, by agreeing with them in principle, but disagreeing with their framing of the issue.

“I’m always amazed at people who say they care about America and they don’t want a war. They’re right,” he told Fox’s Bret Baier. “This is a forever war that Iran is doing without nuclear weapons. And imagine what they will do if they have them. I think for the security of Israel, America, the world, we must make sure that they don’t have these weapons, and the means to deliver them. And they’re working on both.”

He noted that Iran had attacked Americans, and American soldiers, and had even tried to assassinate President Donald Trump — twice.

Regarding President Trump’s decisions about whether to become involved in the war, he said: “President Trump will make the decisions that are best for America. And that’s the way it is. He understands that I, as the Prime Minister of Israel, the one and only Jewish State, must make the decisions that are important for the survival of my country, and he will do what’s best for America.

“That is a relationship of mutual respect and mutual confidence.”

