ZOA Thanks Trump, Hegseth, Rubio for Protecting Israel and Arab World from Iranian Nuclear Weapon

The Zionist Organization of America (ZOA), the oldest pro-Israel organization in the United States, thanked President Donald Trump for attacking Iran’s nuclear sites Saturday night, saying he had made both Israel and the Arab world safer.

The ZOA also thanked Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the U.S. military, and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

In a statement, ZOA president Mort Klein said that Trump had made Israel, the West, and “much of the Arab world” safer as a result of his decision:

President Trump made the right decision to destroy Iran’s deeply buried nuclear site in Fordow, and nuclear sites at Natanz and Esfahan tonight. The President’s courageous, historic decision and the American military’s brilliant execution of the precision strike on Iran’s top nuclear facilities makes the United States, Israel and the entire world safer. Thank you, President Trump and the U.S. military, for keeping the President’s promise to “Make America Safe Again” – Job #1 of every U.S. president. The Iranian regime has terrorized and been at war with the United States ever since Iranian Muslims seized the U.S. Embassy in Tehran in 1979. Iran and its proxies and terror-partners have murdered thousands of American citizens. The Iranian regime—the leading state sponsor of Islamic terrorism—was apparently weeks away from obtaining multiple nuclear bombs. Iran would have used those nuclear weapons to wreak massive death on the nations that the Iranian regime calls the “Big Satan” (the U.S.) and the “Little Satan” (Israel) – an unimaginably horrible scenario, that President Trump’s action tonight has prevented. Even if Israel didn’t exist, America needed to take this action to protect America and the world. ZOA is proud to have hosted a Mission to lobby Congress last Thursday, meeting with dozens of Congressmembers and promoting military action to protect America, Israel and the world from the Iranian Muslim monsters. We were also proud to host 25 members of Congress at our luncheon on Capitol Hill, promoting military action to stop the Iranian nuclear program. G-d bless President Trump, the U.S. military, and the IDF.

ZOA was one of the only Jewish organizations to honor President Trump for his accomplishments in his first term, with many Jewish leaders cowed into silence by the Democratic Party, and some Jewish institutions — notably the Anti-Defamation League — pushing false claims that Trump was tolerant of antisemitism.

Trump has vindicated ZOA’s unique trust.

