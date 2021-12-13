Exclusive: Ohio U.S. Senate Candidate Bernie Moreno Makes $4M Ad Buy Focused on Illegal Immigration

The campaign of Ohio GOP U.S. Senate candidate Bernie Moreno told Breitbart News exclusively on Monday that he has launched a $4 million dollar ad buy highlighting illegal immigration.

The ad called “Freebies” focuses on the illegal immigration “invasion” along the U.S.-Mexico border and demands President Biden end the border crisis, along with making English the official language of the United States.

The Moreno campaign claims the ad, which will run starting in December til January 15, is the most expensive and the most concentrated political ad campaign ever in an Ohio primary.

“Illegals come because of the freebies. Free money from Biden–and to take your job,” Moreno said in the ad. “Free passes for crime because Democrats want their vote.”

“They’re changing our nation. Let’s stop them,” he continues. “Build the Wall and make English our official language.”

The commercial comes as Moreno celebrates his family’s 50th anniversary of legally migrating to the United States.

Former president Donald Trump’s director of national intelligence, Richard Grenell, who is a senior adviser to Moreno’s campaign, told Breitbart News that Moreno’s recent border visit informs his views on illegal immigration.

“Having personally visited the border, Bernie Moreno correctly calls the Biden Administration’s failures exactly what they are: appeasement of drug cartels and human traffickers, resulting in an invasion of our country,” Grenell said. “As a legal immigrant businessman, Bernie also understands that border security is economic security for working families. When he is elected to the U.S. Senate, he will put America first by voting to secure the border.”

Moreno is one among several Republican candidates campaigning for the GOP primary.

