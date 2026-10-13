Democrat Roy Cooper Would Vote in Senate to Confirm Radical Left Judges

Soft-on-crime North Carolina Democrat Senate candidate Roy Cooper has a lengthy history of elevating far-left judges and siding with radical pro-abortion activists during his two terms as governor.

Cooper named far-left activist Allison Riggs to the North Carolina Court of Appeals in 2022 despite the attorney having only worked at the Southern Coalition for Social Justice, a Durham-based nonprofit modeled after the Southern Poverty Law Center whose primary purpose was to sue Republicans in the state General Assembly.

Less than a year later, Cooper elevated Riggs to the North Carolina Supreme Court, passing over two longer-tenured candidates so Riggs could join her longtime boss, Anita Earls, on the state’s top court.

While running for a full term on the state Supreme Court, Riggs was hit with an ethics complaint for “blatantly violating” the Code of Judicial Conduct for her advocacy of pro-abortion legislation.

“The Code prohibits any judicial candidate, regardless of the office they seek, from taking a position on any issue that may appear before their court. However, Justice Riggs is blatantly violating the Code,” the senators wrote. “She is currently running attack ads… outlining her position on specific issues that may appear before the court while stating what she perceives to be her opponent’s position,” part of the letter read.

Speaking of Earls, Cooper has endorsed and campaigned extensively for her, as both are on the ballot in November. Cooper infamously chose Earls as the co-author of his soft-on-crime manifesto to “reimagine public safety.”

Among the recommendations of the “task force for racial equity in criminal justice” were calls for more social workers and fewer law enforcement officers, targeting the roles of school resource officers, and implementing cashless bail policies in the state.

Cooper and Earls’ policies are widely seen as a catalyst for the murder of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska and passage of North Carolina’s Iryna’s Law, which sought to strengthen state law:

“There are instances all across the state where very dangerous people have committed heinous crimes and then been released on little or no bond to then commit more crimes. Sheriffs have been concerned about it. Most of those situations don’t get on video and don’t get worldwide news coverage, and I think certainly the situation in Charlotte brought this to not only the legislature’s attention, it sort of hit us all in the face with something that is clear, the problem cannot be ignored,” said Eddie Caldwell, Executive Vice President and General Counsel of the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association.

Cooper’s record of judicial appointments to local courts was called “catastrophic” in earlier reporting by Breitbart News. A judge Cooper appointed received national attention after the January murder of a teacher by a career criminal with 20 separate arrests yet was still roaming the streets, Fox News reported.

Cooper has also made clear he will seek to bring back Roe v. Wade and did not rule out eliminating the filibuster.

In 2023, Cooper held a rally in downtown Raleigh to celebrate his veto of a 12-week abortion limit in North Carolina. “The Supreme Court ripped away the constitutional right to reproductive freedom that women have relied on for five decades,” said Cooper, while hosting leaders from Planned Parenthood and other pro-abortion organizations. Republicans overrode his veto to implement the law shortly thereafter, however, which also increased funding for maternal health and young families.

At one of Cooper’s infrequent campaign appearances in the election cycle, he told left-wing news website The Assembly that the filibuster was “protecting” the country from bad legislation with Republicans in control and did not rule out ending it if Democrats took control of the Senate.

Cooper faces Republican Michael Whatley in the North Carolina Senate race, where early in-person voting begins on Thursday.

Follow Matt Mercer on X: @mattmercer.