Justin Trudeau Tests Positive for Coronavirus as Anti-Vaccine Mandate Truckers Hit Ottawa

AP Photo/Martin Mejia
Simon Kent

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Monday he has contracted coronavirus. The revelation came barely 24-hours after he and his family left their home in Ottawa for a secret location, citing security concerns as massive trucker convoys surged into the capital to protest vaccine mandates.

Trudeau used social media to inform the world of his condition. No announcement has been made as to when he is likely to appear in public again.

“I’m feeling fine — and I’ll continue to work remotely this week while following public health guidelines. Everyone, please get vaccinated and get boosted,” Trudeau tweeted.

He has been in isolation since last Wednesday when he said that he’d had a positive contact.

As Breitbart News reported, last week Trudeau dismissed the convoys of truck drivers as angry, isolated loners on the fringe of society.

Trudeau commented on the “Freedom Convoy” at a press conference on Wednesday evening saying, “The small fringe minority of people who are on their way to Ottawa, who are holding unacceptable views that they are expressing, do not represent the views of Canadians.”

Supporters of the Freedom Convoy protest Covid-19 vaccine mandates and restrictions on January 29, 2022 in Ottawa, Canada. (DAVE CHAN/AFP via Getty Images)

“(Canadians) who have been there for each other, who know that following the science and stepping up to protect each other is the best way to continue to ensure our freedoms, our rights, our values as a country,” Trudeau added.

He spoke even as convoy members were able to raise millions of dollars to aid their cause and fight the government’s coronavirus vaccine mandates.

On Sunday, photos and video poured swamped social media revealing the truckers forming in protest at the country’s vaccine mandate had a tremendous amount of support from Canadians of all walks of life.

Thousands of those supporters took to the nation’s frozen streets well into the dark of night in solidarity with the grass roots movement.

