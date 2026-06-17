President Donald Trump said at a G7 Summit news conference that he wants the United States, Russia, and China to pursue a denuclearization agreement, saying the three countries do not need arsenals capable of destroying the world many times over.

Trump made the comments while discussing Iran and a proposed memorandum of understanding, saying that if it did not “get done in 60 days,” the United States would “go back to bombing.” He said the United States would “never” allow Iran to obtain a nuclear weapon, before turning to the nuclear arsenals of the United States, Russia, and China.

He said:

But if we didn’t hit that with the B-2 bombers, or if it wasn’t successful, they would have had a nuclear weapon, a nuclear bomb at a very high level, not the highest, but it would have been a very high level. We have much bigger, but we hope that we’re never going to have to use it. We have the most, Russia has second, China is very far behind but going to catch up. Unfortunately, you know they’re catching up, but we have the most. We have the most powerful, but we also have the most, but Russia is not far behind. And then you have China in third place, but within five years they’ll be probably even. And we ought to make a denuclearization deal. It would be so great. We don’t need all of that. We don’t need to be able to blow up the whole world 300 times over. It’s terrible, really. If we could do a denuke deal, I’d love it. And one of those two is very willing to do it, I will tell you. The other one is less willing to do it, and you need all of them.

Trump’s remarks came as Breitbart News reported that Xi Jinping visited Pyongyang, North Korea, on June 8, 2026, and called for rebuilding trust with Kim Jong-un after North Korea had moved closer to Russia. Putin visited Pyongyang in 2024 and signed a mutual defense treaty with Kim, followed by North Korean soldiers fighting for Russia in Ukraine. The visit also came after Trump and Xi issued a joint statement in Beijing calling for North Korean “denuclearization,” which the North Korean dictator’s sister, Kim Yo-jong, rejected as a “daydream.”