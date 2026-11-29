President Donald Trump has signed into law a bill that aims to help Social Security recipients understand they can get larger monthly benefits by waiting longer to claim them.

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — President Donald Trump has signed into law a bill that aims to help Social Security recipients understand they can get larger monthly benefits by waiting longer to claim them.

The law does not make any changes to Social Security eligibility, the retirement age, the size of monthly benefits or the program’s struggling finances. Instead, it requires the Social Security Administration to change the terms used to describe the ages at which workers can claim different levels of benefits.

Bill sponsors say the goal is to help more seniors understand the impact of claiming Social Security benefits from the earliest age of eligibility, 62, through age 70, when the benefits stop increasing if people delay their claim. Supporters of the law say some recipients are making uninformed decisions about when to apply and missing out on substantial retirement income as a result.

Here’s what to know about the bill, known as the Claiming Age Clarity Act, that Trump signed on Nov. 20:

The law requires the Social Security Administration to use 3 new terms

The law requires the Social Security Administration to use three new terms in all information that it provides to the public within the next year.

The term “minimum monthly benefit age” will replace “early eligibility age” to refer to age 62, which is the earliest people can start getting Social Security retirement benefits.

The term “standard monthly benefit age” will refer to age 67 for those born in 1960 or later, replacing the terms “full retirement age” and “normal retirement age.”

Lastly, the term “maximum monthly benefit age” will refer to age 70, replacing the term “delayed retirement credit.”

The goal is to explain the impact of claiming benefits at different ages

U.S. Rep. Jason Smith, a Missouri Republican who is chair of the House Ways and Means Committee, said the new terminology will replace “government jargon that hides how much money is at stake.”

He said it would help Americans make better choices about when to claim benefits, which can be one of the most significant financial decisions of a lifetime.

“Thanks to the Claiming Age Clarity Act, Americans will now see plainly what they gain by waiting and what they give up by claiming their Social Security benefits early,” Smith said in a statement.

AARP, which supported the bill, agreed the new wording would be less confusing and help give a clearer picture of options to retirees.

“Especially for those who are financially squeezed, making sure people understand what it means for their check to claim at age 62, 67 or even 70 is vital,” Bill Sweeney, AARP’s senior vice president of government affairs, said on the group’s website. “Clearer wording is a small change that will make a big difference in helping people make knowledgeable, informed decisions about their own financial futures.”

Most retirees claim Social Security early, reducing benefits

Social Security Administration statistics show a majority of retirees are continuing to claim benefits before their standard retirement age, which can significantly reduce their monthly benefits.

Last year, roughly one-quarter of new Social Security retirement beneficiaries claimed benefits at age 62, their first year of eligibility. More than half claimed them before age 66.

Claiming benefits at age 62 results in monthly checks that are only 70% of what retirees would receive at age 67, a permanent 30% reduction, according to the Congressional Research Service.

Monthly benefits go up every year that a retiree waits to claim them until age 70, when they max out at 24% higher than what they would be at age 67.

The difference in timing can amount to several hundred or even thousands of dollars every month.

The law has no impact on benefits or the retirement age

The law does not change the eligibility for retirement benefits or the formula used to calculate them, which is based on workers’ lifetime earnings in addition to when they claim.

The Social Security Administration says more than 53 million retired workers receive monthly benefits. Their average monthly check in December 2025 was just over $2,000, according to agency data.

The agency estimates that a hypothetical retiree who would qualify for a monthly benefit of $1,900 at age 62 next year could receive an additional $800 more per month if they waited until age 67 to claim.