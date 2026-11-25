Nov. 25 (UPI) — The United States announced a raft of new tariffs on 14 of its trading partners including China and the European Union, with an official saying their excess manufacturing capacity and production was damaging to American commerce.

The new tariffs will run alongside tariffs already in place and will not push rates above those agreed in framework deals on reciprocal trade — apart from China which is set to be hit with a 20% tariff over and above the 25% imposed in 2018 during President Donald Trump’s first term, a senior U.S. official told CNBC.

The new tariffs on Chinese goods could be as high as 40% if it fails to stick to the terms of a deal struck in October 2025 that cut to 47% duties on exports to the United States.

Aimed at state-subsidized “overcapacity” that dumps cheap goods onto global markets that price out U.S. businesses, the tariffs stem from a so-called Section 301 investigation of 16 economies launched in March after the Supreme Court struck down Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs.

Other countries in line for the new tariffs include Japan, India, Singapore, Switzerland, Indonesia, Malaysia, Cambodia, Thailand, Korea, Vietnam, Taiwan and Bangladesh.

CNBC said it had information from sources familiar with the matter that the tariffs would be individually targeted, with each country getting a different rate.

Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 permits the United States to take measures to counter trade practices by other countries that it believes are unfair, discriminate against or hold back American commerce.

Trump used the International Emergency Economic Powers Act for his April 2025 [Liberation Day] Reciprocal Tariffs but the Supreme Court ruled in February that the legislation did not empower him to impose tariffs.

Trump subsequently used a different section of the Trade Act to impose a global 10% tariff before reverting to Section 301 to substitute it with duties on 60 countries of as much as 12.5%.