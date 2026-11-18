Democrat Mary Peltola flipped the US Senate seat in Alaska on Tuesday after a tight race that unseated Republican incumbent Dan S. Sullivan, according to the official ballot count.

With 50.12 percent of the vote, Peltola’s win means the US Senate will have a 56-44 Democratic majority, clinching the chamber’s last open race in a midterm election that crushed Republicans across the country and handed US President Donald Trump a firm rebuke of his second term.

“As our next United States Senator, I will stand up to anyone to take on the rigged system in DC and deliver results for Alaska’s working families,” Peltola said in a statement late Tuesday.

“As a lifelong Alaskan who has dedicated my life to serving our state, there is no greater honor than having Alaskans’ support in our fight to take on corporate greed, lower costs and put Alaska first.”

With far-flung rural voters in remote villages, the vote count in Alaska took two weeks to complete, but offered Peltola a strong mandate.

With 144,302 votes, Peltola beat Sullivan’s 131,844 votes, even when combined with a second candidate named Daniel J. Sullivan Jr. who earned 4,760 votes.

Trump had called for another Republican candidate in the race, Gerald Heikes, to have his votes “immediately given” to Dan S. Sullivan, calling it the “fair solution.”

Heikes won 6,105 votes in the race, but merging all the votes that Trump wanted to combine would still not have been enough to beat Peltola.

Dan Sullivan controversy

The Alaska Senate race had attracted national attention following a New York Times investigation revealing that aides to Peltola had recruited another man named Dan Sullivan to run for office with the goal of siphoning votes from the Republican incumbent.

“My opponent’s campaign is literally focused on misleading Alaskans, lying and cheating,” Senator Sullivan told reporters in Anchorage on election day.

Peltola has denied any knowledge of the alleged plot.

The fact that there were two candidates named Dan Sullivan had repeatedly drawn the ire of Trump, who said Democrats had used a “decoy” to siphon votes from the Republican candidate.

The Trump administration had gone so far as to ask the courts to block certification of the results if the incumbent Sullivan lost because of the potential mix-up.

The legal bid, which Trump has said he ordered personally, sparked alarm in political circles, but was dismissed by a federal judge ahead of the election.

However, US Attorney Michael Heyman claimed federal investigators were conducting both criminal and civil probes involving the Alaska Senate race.

Peltola’s historic victory makes her one of the first two Native American women ever to be elected to the US Senate, where she will join Minnesota Senator-elect Peggy Flanagan.

With the House of Representatives also firmly in the hands of Democrats, the landslide win will give the opposition power to block legislation, launch broad investigations into Trump’s administration and thwart his judicial and senior government appointments.