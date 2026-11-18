Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton warned Congress on Wednesday that Iranian threats against Americans have “substantially increased,” with Tehran’s lethal plotting placing U.S. citizens at greater risk both at home and abroad.

The warning comes amid mounting intelligence concerns over Iranian assassination plots against senior American officials, heightened security measures that have driven top Trump administration figures into military housing, and the sentencing Tuesday of a Pakistani national convicted in an Iranian-directed plot to assassinate President Donald Trump.

“We remain committed to detecting, deterring, and combating the Iranian lethal plotting outside the United States and inside the United States,” Clayton told the House Homeland Security Committee during its annual hearing on worldwide threats.

“These threats have substantially increased,” he warned. “Our women and men abroad, our women and men here in the United States, are under greater threat.”

Wednesday’s testimony follows an October 23 unclassified intelligence memorandum Clayton sent to Secretary of State Marco Rubio warning that Iranian assassination plots against Americans abroad had reached advanced stages.

“The lethal plotting efforts by the Iranians against U.S. citizens have reached advanced stages in both the Middle East and certain other countries,” the memorandum stated.

The warning coincided with a series of State Department orders reducing the American diplomatic presence across the Middle East, including the departure of nonessential personnel and family members from diplomatic facilities in Saudi Arabia and staffing reductions at U.S. embassies in the United Arab Emirates, Lebanon, Qatar, and Jordan amid threats from Iran and its Houthi allies.

The escalating threats have also prompted extraordinary security precautions for senior administration officials.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who has spearheaded President Trump’s economic pressure campaign against Tehran, recently relocated from his Washington residence to a military installation following Iranian death threats.

The threats against Bessent had progressed beyond an “advanced stage,” according to a senior administration official cited in earlier reporting. Bessent subsequently confirmed that the Secret Service had instructed him to leave his home.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio and White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller have also reportedly moved into protected housing amid heightened security concerns, while War Secretary Pete Hegseth has been residing on a military installation.

The concerns intensified this week following a CNN report revealing that U.S. intelligence agencies had obtained information indicating Iran was developing contingency plans to target senior Trump administration officials in Washington with a radiological “dirty bomb” or chemical weapon.

The intelligence included discussions of potential targets and locations, although officials differed over whether Tehran possessed the operational capability to carry out such an attack. The report did not establish that an attack was imminent.

Questioned about the reported threat during Wednesday’s hearing, Clayton declined to discuss specific intelligence but acknowledged that authorities have long monitored the possibility of attacks involving weapons capable of causing mass casualties.

FBI Deputy Director Christopher Raia, who also testified before the committee, cautioned that much of the intelligence concerning potential Iranian attacks remained “largely aspirational,” while emphasizing the bureau’s efforts to disrupt such plots.

“We have revamped our Iranian threat mission center to help combat that threat,” Raia told lawmakers.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, meanwhile, acknowledged concerns about potential Iranian sleeper cells operating inside the United States.

“Is it a concern? Of course. Are we fighting it and stomping it down every single day? Absolutely,” Mullin said, citing cooperation among federal law enforcement and intelligence agencies.

The warnings came one day after a federal judge in Brooklyn sentenced Asif Merchant, a 48-year-old Pakistani national, to 27 and a half years in prison for his role in a thwarted Iranian-directed assassination conspiracy targeting Trump and other American political figures.

According to the Justice Department, Merchant received training from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and traveled to the United States in 2024 to recruit hitmen to carry out political assassinations.

The purported assassins were undercover FBI agents, who arrested Merchant before the plot could be carried out. A federal jury convicted him in March.

Despite the escalating warnings, Rubio said Tuesday that U.S. intelligence had not identified an imminent threat of a dirty-bomb attack in Washington.

Trump, meanwhile, warned that Iran would face devastating consequences if it attacks the United States.

“Well, if there is, they will pay a price the likes of which no country has ever paid before,” Trump said.

Joshua Klein is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jklein@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter @JoshuaKlein.