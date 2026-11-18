Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said the wife of incoming Minnesota Democrat state lawmaker, Abdi Daisane, is living in the United States illegally.

The agency posted the claim Wednesday, identifying her as Ayan Ahmed Aidid, a 30-year-old Somali national who, it said, crossed the southern border on foot on April 2, 2023. Border Patrol agents reportedly caught her about four miles west of the San Ysidro Port of Entry in California.

ICE said she was released into the country by the Biden administration without proper vetting and has stayed ever since. The agency added that immigration laws apply to everyone and that its officers will enforce them no matter a person’s political status or power.

Aidid is married to Abdi Daisane, the Democrat who won Minnesota House District 14A on Nov. 3 with 51.6 percent of the vote. He beat St. Cloud City Council President Mike Conway for an open seat Republicans had held for decades, becoming the first Somali-born lawmaker to represent central Minnesota. Daisane became a U.S. citizen in 2014.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) first confirmed Aidid’s status to Alpha News, the Minnesota outlet that reported she writes poetry under the name Ayaan Kaaba. Alpha News also reported this month that she had described her border crossing in a 2023 interview with BBC News Somali.

Daisane owns Blooming Kids Child Care Center in St. Cloud, which has collected $7.29 million from Minnesota’s Child Care Assistance Program since 2018. Alpha News reported the center drew another dozen licensing violations in an Oct. 8 review, weeks before the election, covering hazardous objects within reach of children, unsanitary conditions, poorly maintained fire extinguishers, missing immunization and allergy records, and gaps in staff supervision and training.

Daisane said the headlines tying his business to Minnesota’s fraud scandals are baseless and that he has received threatening messages since the election. A spokesperson for the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office said Blooming Kids is not among the sites under investigation in the Partners in Nutrition case, the nonprofit that paid $18.5 million this year to settle fraud allegations. The center serves 85 to 90 children a day.

Daisane will join five other Somali American legislators in St. Paul, all of them DFL members (Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party), in a state where federal prosecutors have charged dozens of people over welfare fraud schemes worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

The Minnesota Department of Children, Youth, and Families did not answer Alpha News’s questions about why the daycare keeps drawing violations.

The post drew quick calls for enforcement. Commenters told ICE to arrest and deport Aidid, and one pointed back to the millions in state funding her husband’s daycare has received.