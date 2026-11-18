The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) said Wednesday that its driver license and motor vehicle issuance system was suffering a service degradation, leaving county tax collector offices unable to finish some transactions for drivers.

The failure hit ORION, the Online Registration and Identity Operating Network, the platform Florida uses statewide to issue licenses and process titles, registrations, and license plates, according to News4Jax.

Drivers who turned up at the Duval County Tax Collector’s office in Jacksonville stood in a line outside the office, and some were sent away, Action News Jax reported. Kaiyem Wallace said he arrived around 9:00 a.m. and was not called inside until about 1:00 p.m.

“It was an inconvenience waiting outside to get my title and stuff and everything,” Wallace said.

The department posted its first notice on X at 11:05 a.m., saying it was aware of a “degradation of services” and was troubleshooting. Two hours later it said it had traced the trouble to ORION and was working to restore full service. Technicians had no estimate for when that would happen, TMZ reported.

Sherry Hall, Duval’s chief deputy tax collector, said the problem was “nothing like the widespread outages” that have hit the FAA, Microsoft, and the banks. Tax Collector Jim Overton put the slowdown at roughly 30 minutes and said the state runs into such issues periodically, First Coast News reported. Microsoft’s Outlook, Teams, and Copilot services stayed dark into a second day on Nov. 13.

ORION has failed repeatedly since Florida switched it on in January as the centerpiece of the department’s Motorist Modernization push, WUSF reported in June. Hillsborough County’s tax collector counted 12 outages in two months. Pasco County Tax Collector Mike Fasano, who has held the office since 2013, said his county loses an estimated $4 million a year in registration, tag, and title business, and that the department leaves local offices to explain its failures to the public.

“They hide up in Tallahassee,” Fasano said.

Other government and corporate systems have broken down since Nov. 12. The National Security Agency (NSA) lost the use of its classified internal network this week, and the run of failures also takes in United Airlines, Apple, Charles Schwab, Marriott, and the National Weather Service, according to CBS News. None of the companies or agencies involved has blamed a cyberattack. Klyne Smith of Southern Methodist University, asked about a link between them, said, “It’s not a proven cause.”

The department has not said what caused the ORION failure or when full service will return.