Fans of the Grand Theft Auto video game franchise have waited 13 years for the eventual sequel, and if the critics are to be believed, the wait was well worth it.

The review embargo on Grand Theft Auto VI lifted on Tuesday as hordes of critics praised the game as an unrivaled masterpiece with cutting-edge graphics and an engaging story. Within hours, the game attained a score of 99 percent on Metacritic, tying with the original 1998 Nintendo 64 version of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time for the highest-rated video game featured on the platform. It has also already been nominated for Game of the Year.

In his review, Game Informer’s Matt Miller gave Grand Theft Auto VI a perfect score of ten, hailing the open-world game as a “real triumph.”

“Many superlatives will be heard in the discussion around ‘Grand Theft Auto VI’ — biggest world, most activities, best graphics, deepest narrative — but its real triumph is the way all those features and others work in service of a cohesive, believable immersion in a criminal fantasy that is hard to grasp until you’ve played it for yourself,” wrote Miller.

Luke Reilly of IGN also praised the game’s storyline — the first in the franchise to focus on a romantic relationship between the characters Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos.

“Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos are an interesting pair of playable characters, and unlike any leads that have come before them in the series,” wrote Reilly. “Their motivations and goals are very different from the main characters of previous ‘GTA’ games, and their priority is really about escape rather than revenge or empire building.”

“They’re not angels, and it is invariably their recklessness as small-time crooks that puts them in the wrong place at the wrong time, but the overall sliminess of their far more powerful antagonists does make the couple easy to root for throughout their story – which unfolds like four or five seasons of a prestige TV show,” he added.

According to Variety, the “game costs $80 for the standard edition and $100 for the ultimate version and reportedly offers approximately 80 hours of gameplay to complete its main storyline alone.”