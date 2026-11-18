Massachusetts voters will have the chance in 2028 to repeal a barbaric law Democrat Gov. Maura Healey signed in August legalizing the killing of unborn babies in abortions up to the moment of birth.

A coalition of pro-life advocates turned in 80,412 valid signatures, which is more than double the 37,289 needed for the ballot measure to appear before voters, Secretary of State William Galvin’s office told Mass Live.

The Compassionate Care Coalition, the group behind the measure, also collected enough signatures to suspend the law ahead of 2028, but Healey issued an emergency preamble blocking the effort and putting the abortion law into effect immediately. Now, the radical law will be in effect for two years until voters have the chance to weigh in.

Healey, who identifies as lesbian and is a self-proclaimed Catholic, signed the bill on August 10 called the Prioritizing Patient Access to Care Act. The law allows unborn babies to be aborted throughout pregnancy up until birth and struck down the state’s 24-week limit, which had exceptions for the life of the mother and deadly fetal diagnoses. Under the new law, doctors have the discretion to decide whether or not to perform a late-term abortion.

The governor posted a video showing herself surrounded by a gaggle of grinning women who applaud ecstatically as she signs the radical bill. Healey’s stamp of approval aligned Massachusetts with Alaska, Vermont, Oregon, New Mexico, Colorado, Minnesota, Michigan, Maryland, New Jersey, and Washington, DC, in allowing unborn babies to be aborted up to the moment of birth.

After Healey signed the bill, CatholicVote President and CEO Kelsey Reinhardt sent a letter to the Catholic Bishops of Massachusetts calling for Healey to be excommunicated and asking for the Church to provide clarification and guidance to people of faith.

“When a Catholic governor signs legislation permitting abortion until birth, celebrates that signing publicly, and receives no response from her bishops beyond a press statement, the lesson absorbed by the faithful is not subtle,” Reinhardt wrote. “It is this: This is tolerable and within the range of what a Catholic may do. The line is somewhere further along, and we do not yet know where it is.”

“That lesson is wrong. And it is being taught every day that it goes uncorrected,” she added. “The integrity of Catholic witness in public life, and the credibility of the claim that Catholic faith is a moral architecture that shapes how one exercises power, depends on the willingness of shepherds to act as shepherds when it matters most.”

The Compassionate Care Coalition announced in late October that it had submitted the signatures to the Secretary of the Commonwealth. The announcement took place at a memorial at the State House representing the 49,450 babies killed in abortions in Massachusetts in 2024.

The coalition is comprised of pro-life groups — including Massachusetts Citizens for Life, Massachusetts Family Action, Massachusetts Family Institute, Democrats for Life of America, and Cape Cod Pro-Life Alliance — and is backed by Catholic bishops in the state.

“The people of Massachusetts did not ask for abortion through all nine months, and in a matter of weeks they made that clear,” Sam Miele, chairman of the Compassionate Care Coalition and director of Massachusetts Family Action previously said. “We are grateful to every volunteer, pastor and parish staffer who carried a clipboard. Because of them, voters will have the final say.”

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.