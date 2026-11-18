Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) objected to Sen. Rick Scott’s (R-FL) proposed legislation that would ban former lawmakers from lobbying after they leave Congress, arguing that he should be able to “make a call” to the Capitol when he is out of office.

Scott introduced the Banning Lobbying And Safeguarding Trust (BLAST) Act in May before he pushed for action on the bill on the Senate floor on Wednesday with a unanimous-consent request that Tillis stopped with his objection.

While calling the bill “well intentioned,” the North Carolina senator shared his issue with it.

“In full disclosure, I’ve told everybody I have no intention of coming back and lobbying this Congress,” he began. “So, if anybody thinks that this is because I’m getting ready for my next career, they don’t know Thom Tillis. I won’t be lobbying here.”

“However, since I’ve been in Congress and before I was in Congress, I’ve developed a passion around certain things,” he continued, before offering his “advocacy for people with Alzheimer’s and autism” as an example:

Passed a lot of bills in the state house on autism, providing miracle therapy for people. Under this bill, if I had those passions and I just wanted to make a call and encourage people to do it, and I ain’t getting paid a dime, I’m breaking the law. Is that really what we want? What if I move out of here and I have a constituent that calls me up? They know I served at one point, and they have a Medicare problem or a Medicaid problem. I’ll use my example of a niece that I have who’s been nonverbal and a paraplegic since birth, who almost every year has to go through a problem of getting Medicaid coverage. Somebody has been nonverbal on a feeding tube for her entire life, and now I can’t make a call to see if I can get people to do the right thing. Not bend the rules, but simply make sure that this poor person gets coverage. I can’t do that anymore. Let’s say I go on a board — let’s say a healthcare board, and I see that this healthcare company is under attack, and that they may have a bill that’s going to be devastating to a rural hospital, and they need help. I can’t provide advice to these people about how maybe to go to the right people in Congress to do it. I’m not lobbying, but under this bill, I can’t even, as a board member, advise somebody on how best to navigate through Congress.

Tillis continued his objection by saying that he doubted that Scott intended for his bill to prohibit former congress members from connecting people in need to Capitol Hill, but argued that the legislation would render him unable to “advocate on their behalf anymore.”

“Can’t do that for a veteran. My office is known for veterans’ casework. I can’t advocate on their behalf anymore, even when I’m not being paid, even when I’m not a registered lobbyist,” he said. “The reason that I wanted to get in a colloquy here is that there’s a series of things that I doubt seriously that the gentleman from Florida envisioned that could be an unintended consequence of this bill.”

Tillis concluded, “I have no intention of taking any money or making any money for those sorts of purposes, but the plain letter of this proposal puts all of that at risk, and for that reason, object.”

In his response, Scott thanked Tillis for his concern but argued that his issue does not reflect the reality of what former legislators do once they leave office.

” I wanted to make sure that everything we pass here is something that works, but unfortunately, here’s what happens — because look, I clearly believe my colleague ought to have the opportunity to advocate for the things he cares about,” the Florida senator said. “But what happens is that’s not how it actually works. What happens is — it’s not somebody that just wants to, on a pro-bono basis, do something.”

Going on to say he would be “glad to take any amendment ideas” to assuage Tillis’s fears of the BLAST Act, Scott said that his constituents “don’t want people to have these jobs and then come back and lobby people.”

Referring to Tillis’s upcoming departure from office in January, Scott continued, “So, unfortunately, my colleague is leaving, but I look forward to trying to work with my colleague and others to try to have a bill that stops this revolving door of people coming to the Senate, coming to Congress, and then immediately leave and become lobbyists.”

Scott hyped up the bill in a post earlier this week:

“Washington is corrupt. It’s why I’m fighting for term limits, bans on lobbying after being elected, and a ban on stock trading,” the Florida senator wrote on X. “Washington politicians should be working for YOU, not to benefit their own bottom dollar.”

While Tillis’s objection prevented Scott from passing the BLAST Act by unanimous consent, the bill is not dead — just stalled. Since it was referred to the Senate Judiciary committee, the committee could amend the text and report it to the full Senate so Scott could have another opportunity to address objections before seeking floor consideration.

Olivia Rondeau is a politics reporter for Breitbart News based in Washington, DC. Find her on X/Twitter and Instagram.