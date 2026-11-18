Democrat Mary Peltola flipped the US Senate seat in Alaska Tuesday after a tight race that unseated Republican incumbent Dan S. Sullivan, according to the official ballot count.

With 50.12 percent of the vote, Peltola’s win means the US Senate will have a 56-44 Democratic majority, clinching the chamber’s last open race in a midterm election that crushed Republicans across the country and handed US President Donald Trump a firm rebuke of his second term.

“As our next United States Senator, I will stand up to anyone to take on the rigged system in DC and deliver results for Alaska’s working families,” Peltola said in a statement late Tuesday.

“As a lifelong Alaskan who has dedicated my life to serving our state, there is no greater honor than having Alaskans’ support in our fight to take on corporate greed, lower costs, and put Alaska first.”

With far-flung rural voters in remote villages, the vote count in Alaska took two weeks to complete, but offered Peltola a strong mandate.

With 144,302 votes, Peltola beat Sullivan’s 131,844 votes, even when combined with a second candidate named Daniel J. Sullivan Jr. who earned 4,760 votes.

The fact that there were two candidates named Dan Sullivan had repeatedly drawn the ire of Trump, who said Democrats had used a “decoy” to siphon votes from the Republican candidate.

Trump had also called for another Republican candidate, Gerald Heikes, to have his votes “immediately given” to Dan S. Sullivan, calling it the “fair solution.”

Heikes won 6,105 votes in the race, but combining all the votes that Trump wanted to combine would still not have been enough to beat Peltola.

Peltola’s historic victory makes her one of the first two Native American women to ever be elected to the US Senate, where she will join Minnesota Senator-elect Peggy Flanagan.

With the House of Representatives also firmly in the hands of Democrats, the landslide win will give the opposition power to block legislation, launch broad investigations into Trump’s administration and thwart his judicial and senior government appointments.