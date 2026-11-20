Nov. 20 (UPI) — At least eight people were killed and 28 injured in Ukraine overnight after Russian forces unleashed more than 100 missiles and 400 drones against Kyiv, Lviv and other cities and regions in one of the largest airborne assaults of the war.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi said six people were killed and 15 injured in Kyiv where three bridges spanning the Dnieper River were struck.

City officials said that at least three of those killed worked for Kyiv’s water utility company.

Confirming damage to the capital’s Podilsko-Voskresenskyi, Southern and Darnytskyi bridges, Mayor Vitali Klitschko urged motorists to stay off the roads.

Two people were killed in Lviv amid reported strikes in provinces in the far west of the country, including Ivano-Frankivsk. Energy infrastructure was also targeted, including Ukrenergo’s Western Ukrainian Zakhidnoukrainska plant, a 750-kV substation southeast of Lviv said to be Europe’s largest.

Emergency power cuts across western Ukraine to stabilize the grid following the substation strike left residents of Lviv, Zakarpattia and Ivano-Frankivsk provinces without electricity, state-run Ukrenergo said in an update on Telegram.

The southern city of Kryvyi Rih, Dnipro in the east and Kharkiv in the northeast also came under attack.

The onslaught came hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed retaliation for waves of Ukrainian strikes in recent days that crippled the Kerch Bridge linking mainland Russia with Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014.

Speaking at a news briefing after historic talks with U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Shenzhen on Thursday, Putin said Russia’s “retaliatory actions” would be “far more painful” than Kyiv’s strikes on the Crimean Bridge.

Ukrainian drones hit the 11.8-mile-long twin bridge for a third time in the early hours of Thursday, knocking out the span that carries a rail line two days after massive missile-drone strikes took out an entire 660-foot-long arched section of the road bridge, closing it to all traffic.

The attacks, together with strikes over the weekend, effectively severed Russia’s only land link with the Crimean peninsula.

The strategically key Kerch Strait shipping route connecting the Azov and Black seas was also blocked in Tuesday’s attack by debris from the road deck and superstructure falling into the water.