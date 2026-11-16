British PM Burnham pushes back on Brexit, argues for closer EU ties

Nov. 16 (UPI) — Britain’s Labour Prime Minister Andy Burnham, in a speech Monday, was expected to say that leaving the European Union had cost the country more than it benefited.

Burnham will argue that the pledge that Brexit would see Britain “take back control” had not materialized, with a “needlessly hard” departure instead erecting barriers for businesses trying to trade with EU countries and damaging domestic economic prospects.

“It’s like the emperor’s new clothes — where no-one is prepared to say the obvious truth. Well, I say it as I see it. And to be frank, the emperor has nothing on. The Brexit we were given has not worked. We have lost more than we have gained,” he was expected to say.

The speech at the Lord Mayor’s Banquet in the City of London later on Monday comes ahead of an EU summit in Brussels on Friday at which Burnham is expected to sign deals on food and energy and a freedom of movement scheme to allow young EU citizens to study and work in the United Kingdom and vice-versa.

He claims the agreements could add about $22.5 billion to the economy, about 0.4% of GDP.

“This is a win-win. It illustrates our new approach. Not adversarial. No longer burning bridges — but being constructive and positive, showing that we can come together to confront shared challenges,” he is expected to say in his speech.

Burnham has previously said he wants to look at the benefits and drawbacks of a range of options for closer ties with the EU — but no major changes would be entered into before the next election, which is due to be held by August 2029 at the latest.

In Monday’s speech he will say he will sign an agreement with the EU provided it is in line with the manifesto that brought Labour to power in 2024 and his government’s red lines, better the existing Brexit deal, makes it more consistent with what voters believed they were getting in the 2016 Brexit referendum and brings visible benefits to the lives of ordinary people.

The opposition Conservative Party has accused Burnham’s Labour Party of “dragging us into the European Union via the back door,” arguing Britain would have to comply with EU rules and policies that, as a non-member, it has no say in shaping.