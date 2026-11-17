Nov. 17 (UPI) — Thirty California district attorneys have sued Gov. Gavin Newsom to block him from commuting the death sentences of all 548 prisoners on the state’s death row.

The prosecutors, representing 30 of California’s 58 counties, filed a petition with the California Supreme Court on Monday, arguing Newsom exceeded his executive authority and failed to give victims’ families an opportunity to weigh in.

The lawsuit challenges Newsom’s announcement earlier this month to commute the sentences of all 548 prisoners on California’s death row to life in prison.

If implemented, Newsom’s move would be the largest mass commutation of death sentences in U.S. history.

“Governor Newsom decided his personal views should override all those who actually participated in the process, followed and applied the law,” the petition said. “He did none of that, as he freely admits. That alone is an abuse of power that must not stand.”

Newsom said his clemency authority allows him to issue blanket commutations and that notification requirements apply only when he is responding to an individual prisoner’s request.

“I take this action because I firmly believe that state-sanctioned killing is incompatible with California’s values, undermines the foundations of our legal system, and diminishes each of us,” Newsom said in a letter addressed to all Californians.

“I know we cannot execute people in our imperfect legal system and remain true to our core values, first among them justice and human decency.”

Newsom said California’s death penalty system is a “failure” that “cannot be fairly applied and has resulted in the conviction of innocent people.”

“Many Californians feel that those who commit brutal crimes deserve to die,” Newsom added. “But as Governor, I have concluded the state cannot morally kill them.”

Newsom has asked the California Supreme Court to issue its recommendation by year’s end so he can act before the end of his term.

The court must approve commutations for prisoners convicted of multiple felonies. Newsom has requested approval for 382 death row prisoners who fall into that category.

The legal challenge has divided prosecutors and victims’ families.

District attorneys from Santa Clara and Contra Costa Counties issued statements Monday supporting the commutations, arguing capital punishment was ineffective and costly, The Guardian reported.

The sisters of Polly Klaas, a 12-year-old murdered in 1993, also backed Newsom’s decision. Their father, Marc Klaas, joined the petition opposing it.

“Nothing will undo our loss, and we don’t ask anyone to pretend otherwise,” the sisters wrote in The Guardian. “What we are asking is that California stop treating survivors’ pain as permission for state killing — and start choosing a public safety approach that supports healing and prevents harm.”

Newsom imposed an indefinite moratorium on executions in California in 2019.

California has executed 13 death row inmates since the reinstatement of capital punishment in 1978. The last inmate killed was Clarence Ray Allen in 2006.