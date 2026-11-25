Nov. 25 (UPI) — Notre Dame and Tennessee moved into the Top 5, while Alabama and UCLA fell in the College Football Playoff Top 25, the selection committee announced.

The Georgia Bulldogs (10-1) and Utah Utes (11-0), who are the nation’s lone undefeated team, remained the respective No. 1 and 2 programs for the third consecutive week.

“As we mentioned last week, the margins between the teams immediately after Georgia and Utah are razor thin, and that group produced some of the most rigorous debates in the room over the past few days, and we did see significant movement between the [Nos.] 3 to 6 slots this week,” committee chairman Hunter Yurachek said in a conference call.

The Bulldogs were the only team to play a game against another Top 25 foe in Week 12. They throttled the South Carolina Gamecocks 35-6 on Saturday in Columbia, S.C. That loss dropped the Gamecocks (6-5), who were No. 21, out of the rankings.

The Kentucky Wildcats (7-4) and Boise State Broncos (9-2), who were ranked No. 16 and 17, respectively, also lost and fell out of the rankings. The No. 23 Missouri Tigers (7-4), No. 24 Washington Huskies (7-4) and No. 25 Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-4) climbed into the Top 25. The Huskies and Cornhuskers joined the rankings for the first time this season.The Cornhuskers were last ranked in 2016.

Alabama (9-2) ranked inside the Top 5 in the first three editions of the rankings, but fell to No. 6 from No. 3 despite a 47-0 win over Chattanooga (7-5). The UCLA Bruins (10-1) fell five spots to No. 9 after taking their first loss of the season to the Michigan Wolverines (6-5).

The Texas Longhorns (9-2) climbed to No. 3 to from No. 5, thanks to a 45-3 win over Arkansas (4-7). The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-1) also climbed to No. 4 due to a 24-3 win over SMU (7-4).

The No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers (9-2) joined the Top 5 for the first time this season after a 27-3 win over LSU (6-5). The No. 7 Miami Hurricanes (10-1), who beat Virginia Tech (6-5) by eight points, held their ranking for the second consecutive week.

“I think in the committee room, we believe that Alabama is a better team than Miami,” Yurachek said. “It is razor thin. When I say better team, because they’re both really, really good teams, but I think the committee feels that Alabama is the better team.”

The No. 8 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (10-1), who beat Georgia Tech (3-8), climbed into the Top 10. The BYU Cougars (9-2), who edged Kansas (4-7) in overtime, held their No. 10 ranking.

No. 11 Texas Tech (10-1), No. 12 Oregon (8-3) and No. 13 Iowa (9-2) follow the Cougars in the rankings. The Indiana Hoosiers (9-2), who lost to the Washington Huskies, fell to No. 14 from N. 8.

The No. 15 USC Trojans (8-3) and No. 16 Arizona Wildcats (8-3) each climbed three spots in the rankings. The No. 17 Oklahoma Sooners (7-4) improved by five spots since last week. The No. 18 Houston Cougars (8-4), No. 19 Louisville Cardinals (8-3) and No. 20 Florida Gators (7-4) round out the Top 20.

The Ohio State Buckeyes (7-4), who lost to Nebraska, dropped seven spots from No. 14 to 21. That loss was their second in three weeks. No. 22 Ole Miss (7-4) climbed three spots in the rankings.

Missouri used a 28-14 win over the Kentucky Wildcats to climb back into the rankings. The Boise State Broncos’ 22-20 loss to the San Diego State Aztecs (6-5) resulted in their rankings exit.

No. 13 Iowa will host No. 25 Nebraska in the first Week 13 matchup between ranked opponents at noon EST Friday in Iowa City. No. 9 UCLA will host No. 15 USC at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in Pasadena, Calif.

No. 23 Missouri will host No. 17 Oklahoma at 4:15 p.m. Saturday in Columbia. No. 12 Oregon will host No. 24 Washington at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Eugene.

The top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs will host the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the “Clean, Old-fashioned Hate” rivalry at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in Athens.

The fifth-edition of the College Football Playoff rankings will be released Tuesday. Selection Sunday is Dec. 6.