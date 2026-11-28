Residents of a vast working-class neighborhood near Caracas cheered “tomorrow, tomorrow” to say when they want elections in Venezuela, where Nobel-winning opposition leader Maria Corina Machado has launched meetings on how to restore democracy.

Her initiative aims to gather proposals from across the nation and Venezuela’s diaspora for democratic reform, 11 months after Washington ousted president Nicolas Maduro.

The consultations are expected to last several months and, according to Machado’s team, involve more than a million people.

Having returned from exile in October, Machado been excluded from transition talks with Washington-backed government and certain opposition parties.

She mingled with small crowds in her visits to three working-class neighborhoods, including Petare near Caracas, to encourage people to participate.

Machado was greeted with loud cries of “Freedom!” as people kissed and hugged her, while others cried with emotion or spoke with trembling voices. Everyone wanted a photo.

On a small terrace in the Campo-Rico neighborhood, around 30 people gathered in front of a large computer screen to answer some 20 questions on the platform Punto de Acuerdo (Point of Agreement), set up by Machado’s team.

The topics covered justice, education, health, wages and pensions, the role of the public and private sectors — and, notably, elections.

Participants agreed elections should be held in the first half of 2027, while Delcy Rodriguez, the interim president who succeeded Maduro, has appeared to be playing for time despite promising a vote.

During Venezuela’s 2024 election, the opposition collected around 80 percent of the vote tally sheets, which showed its candidate had won by a wide margin.

The government, citing a cyberattack, never published detailed results.

“People here collected the tally sheets… they are part of the Citizens’ Assembly, and here they are deliberating, discussing how to build the country of the future. They are debating ideas for the government you will lead,” activist Jonatan Molano told Machado.

‘Address the crisis’

Having returned from exile a month ago, the opposition leader has rallied her supporters while also launching an effort to unite people beyond her own party.

On Wednesday, she promised a political transition with “truth without resentment and justice without revenge” during a meeting with students.

She said the Punto de Acuerdo program aimed to bring “all Venezuelans” together around the same project.

“This is historic. This is citizenship in action. These will be the foundations of the new republic,” Machado said while attending an assembly in La Vega, a working-class neighborhood in western Caracas.

“We are going to address the crisis facing our children. Four million children who don’t go to school, right? Retirees living on a pension of one dollar a month who can’t afford their medicine,” she said.

“The power going out for 10, 12 hours — enough, right? We are going to tackle the emergency. We are going to get this country moving again by looking after people,” Machado added.

Fabio Valentini, director general of the Punto de Acuerdo platform, said: “What is collected here will undoubtedly shape Maria Corina’s government program, and what we are consulting people on at this stage are the most important principles that define the republic.”

Jorge Pulido, a 20-year-old architecture student, said he was “deeply moved” to meet Machado on the roof terrace of a house in the working-class neighborhood of Antimano and was delighted with the questionnaire.

“I think it covers the whole country very well. And all citizens are taking part. We are all like a family. Now more than ever, our leader Maria Corina needs us to move this process forward.”

He said he was “born in 2006” and had “known nothing but all the disaster they (the Chavista government) have caused in recent years.”

Moments later, Eduardo Aular, a 66-year-old retiree living on 260 bolivars a month (25 US cents), broke down in tears in Machado’s arms.

“I’ve been a democrat all my life. Going back to my ancestors, my grandparents… We should have full democracy. (Machado) is a symbol of democracy,” he told AFP.