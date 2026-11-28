Taiwanese people lined up at polling stations across Taipei on Saturday to cast their ballots in a tight race for mayor, as voting got underway in local elections across the island democracy.

China critic Puma Shen is seeking to flip what has long been considered a safe seat for the Kuomintang party (KMT), which favours closer ties with Beijing, and become the capital’s first Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) mayor in nearly 30 years.

Taiwan’s local elections are held every four years and will decide races for about 11,000 positions, including mayors and magistrates, across the island democracy’s 22 cities and counties.

Candidates have campaigned relentlessly for weeks, posing for selfies in night markets, waving from the back of pick-up trucks and going on talk shows in a bid to win over voters on issues ranging from transport and childcare to urban renewal.

The government has warned that China has used a range of tactics to try to influence the outcome of the elections, including “cognitive warfare” and “transnational repression”.

China claims Taiwan is part of its territory and has threatened to use force to annex the island.

Shen, an academic turned lawmaker and expert on Chinese influence operations targeting Taiwan, was the underdog when he entered the race against the more seasoned KMT incumbent Chiang Wan-an, who is a rising star in his party.

But Shen’s savviness on social media and on the stump sparked a frenzy of support dubbed “Ocean Current”, a play on his name in Chinese, that spread across the island.

Shen supporter Michelle Wang, 48, said she was initially sceptical of the DPP candidate, but after hearing a die-hard KMT supporter praise him during the campaign, she changed her mind.

“He is just a very polite kid, and later I also learned that he studied very diligently throughout his academic career,” Wang told AFP at the polling station where Shen also voted.

“He is practically the ideal good kid in every parent’s eyes,” Wang said.

“I feel that he is standing in a position leading Taiwan towards a better future, so I think he is a very trustworthy young man.”

Among the elderly people who arrived early to vote was 82-year-old Chen Sung-sung, who wanted to get it out of the way so he could go hiking.

“Of course I voted for Chiang Wan-an,” the sprightly Chen told AFP, describing the mayor as “honest and decent”.

“He’s done such a good job in Taipei City. Why wouldn’t I vote for him?”

– ‘Very tight race’ –

Polling stations will close at 4:00 pm, with results expected to be released in the evening.

The KMT faces the challenge of defending the 14 city and county seats it won in 2022. President Lai Ching-te’s DPP is seeking to improve on the five seats it holds.

Shen, who is also a former civil defence activist, has long been a thorn in the side of Beijing. He is wanted by Chinese police for alleged criminal “separatist activities” and is barred from entering the country.

A Shen victory in the KMT’s heartland could be seen as “quite shameful” in Beijing, Austin Wang, a political science professor at the University of Nevada, told AFP ahead of the polls.

Saturday’s turnout of undecided and young voters will determine the outcome of the “very tight race”, said Liu Jia-wei, a political science professor at National Taipei University.

A major upset could also be brewing in the mayoral election in New Taipei, Taiwan’s largest city and another KMT stronghold.

While Taiwan’s presidential elections are only 14 months away, analysts have cautioned that the local elections are not a reliable predictor of how people might vote in 2028, with history showing repeatedly that it can be the reverse.