Colombian police said Wednesday that 76 people were held hostage during a 17-hour supermarket siege in Cartagena, more than double the number initially reported.

Security forces stormed the supermarket before dawn, freeing all the captives unharmed and killing one of three assailants.

The gunmen allegedly took refuge in the store following a failed attempt to rob an armored vehicle.

A police source told AFP the number of hostages was far higher than the roughly 30 initially reported by President Abelardo de la Espriella.

Armed forces’ footage from the raid showed troops in camouflage moving through the shopping center past shuttered storefronts, with rifles raised and officers working to separate hostages from the hostage-takers.

Authorities feared the hostage-takers would try to leave the store among the captives.

Dozens of people lay face-down on the floor as they were identified and several men in shorts and T-shirts were led away in handcuffs under police guard.

De la Espriella travelled to Cartagena during the crisis, arriving with a police escort while dressed in military fatigues and carrying a sidearm and radio transmitter.

Cartagena’s airport was closed and a massive operation was launched involving hundreds of security personnel from the police, army and special forces.

Now police believe there were only three assailants and there is growing evidence the plot may not have been expertly planned.

“There was a lot of fear at that moment because the kidnappers were quite drunk,” supermarket employee Dayro Rafael Velazquez told Caracol Radio.

Since taking office in August, the right-wing president has often embraced military imagery and a hardline security message as Colombia faces its worst wave of violence in a decade.

In a video shared on social media he delivered a public warning to the hostage-takers.

“This is the first and final warning” he said “handover the hostages, leave with your hands up”.

The president had earlier ruled out the involvement of guerrilla or paramilitary groups.

The siege coincided with the 10th anniversary of Colombia’s peace accord with the FARC guerrillas, a milestone overshadowed by a surge in violence across the country.

Late Monday, authorities blamed a dissident FARC faction for a car bomb attack in the central city of Villavicencio that wounded 25 people and caused extensive damage.

Separately, the presidency said attacks on electrical infrastructure cut power supplies in several southwestern regions, describing them as retaliation by armed groups against an intensified security offensive.