Security forces have rescued all the hostages held at a supermarket in Cartagena, Colombia.

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Security forces rescued all hostages who were held for nearly a day at a supermarket in Cartagena, a northern Colombian city popular with tourists, President Abelardo de la Espriella said early Wednesday.

“In an extraordinary joint operation by the national police and the military, all the hostages were rescued,” he said in a video posted on X, appearing alongside top military commanders outside the Exito supermarket.

Armed suspects held more than 50 people hostage on Tuesday morning following a failed robbery attempt targeting an armored truck, the army said on Wednesday. The president had earlier estimated that 30 people had been held in the store.

Police rushed to the scene after security cameras detected the presence of the attackers. Realizing they were surrounded, the suspects took refuge inside the supermarket and proceeded to “kidnap” those who were inside, the president said.

“One of the criminals was killed. They were given the opportunity to surrender and release the hostages, but they refused, so we took decisive action,” De la Espriella said.

The hostage situation broke out as Colombia is experiencing a wave of attacks by rebel groups on government targets, which has recently spread to urban areas.

Footage shared on social media showed dozens of people rushing out of an Exito supermarket in Cartagena’s La Castellana neighborhood. Local media broadcast images of snipers on nearby buildings in what appeared to be a standoff between the armed men and police.

Héctor Cuello, a baker and one of the people rescued, told local radio station La FM that the attackers pointed their weapons at them, keeping their fingers on the triggers and threatening to shoot.

“It was an extremely tense situation because they grabbed us, threw us to the ground, and tied us up. Later, they untied us, sat us down on chairs, and sent someone to get medication, energy and electrolyte drinks. They also brought rum, were drinking it and even offered some to us,” Cuello said.

Cartagena is one of Colombia’s main tourist destinations. The city of a million people is famous for its well-preserved 18th-century architecture, and the thick stone walls built to defend it from pirate attacks.

Cartagena’s airport temporarily suspended its operations on Tuesday following the incident. But it later said in an X message that operations were slowly returning to normal.

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